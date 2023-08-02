Polish developer Pad Res to build 117MW solar plants

Climate tech consulting company Electrum was chosen as the general contractor for both investments. Previously, both companies collaborated on the 35MW Genowefa solar PV project in Kleczew, Central Poland.

In September 2021, Kajima Europe and Griffin Capital Partners acquired majority shares in Pad Res.

“The renewable energy market in Poland is growing, and upcoming changes in the energy mix will necessitate the development of new capacity from renewable sources. The two new investments, with a combined capacity of 117 MW, will significantly expand our portfolio,” said Jędrzej Socha, senior vice president investments at Griffin Capital Partner.

“The two new solar PV plants are key to Kajima’s plans to bring renewables to Poland and form part of the country’s transition to clean energy. Intensive efforts are underway in Poland to diversify the country’s energy mix, with a strong focus on zero emission sources aiming to play a significant and dominant role in this process,” said Chris Gill, investments director and head of renewables at Kajima.

