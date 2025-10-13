Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

News

Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

News

SEIA wins approval for US solar transparency standard

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

News

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

News

Solar recycling firm OnePlanet awarded R2v3 traceability standard

News

NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

News

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A T1 Energy facility.
Both T1 Energy and Talon PV are building solar cell manufacturing facilities in Texas. Image: T1 Energy.

US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has acquired a minority stake in fellow US-based solar cell producer Talon PV.

Both T1 Energy and Talon PV are building solar cell manufacturing facilities in Texas. T1 Energy is building a 5GW site in Rockdale near Austin, and Talon PV is building a 4.8GW plant in Baytown.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

T1 Energy did not disclose the stake it has acquired or the value of its investment. The companies have entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) and “remain in discussions to potentially deepen the strategic relationship in the future”.

“We are excited by the opportunity to invest in another American solar energy project that complements our G2_Austin development,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1 Energy’s CEO and chairman of the board. “Expanding the output of American solar cells is necessary to support energy security, achieve regulatory compliance and build an American solar industry based on advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge solar technology.”

Both Talon PV and T1 Energy are planning to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells at their respective facilities. The technology has been the subject of much intellectual property litigation in the US, as various companies sought to establish TOPCon production lines.

However, Talon PV has acquired a TOPCon IP portfolio from cadmium telluride (CdTe) module manufacturer First Solar, which it told PV Tech Premium would clear the way for commercial TOPCon cell production in the US. It is unconfirmed whether the two companies plan to share intellectual property after the investment.

“Our partnership with T1 Energy strengthens the foundation of US solar manufacturing. Together, we’re building scalable, non-FEOC supply chains that deliver true domestic content and reinforce America’s energy independence and national security,” said Adam Tesanovich, co-founder and CEO of Talon.

Both T1 Energy and Talon PV have emerged as major players in the US solar manufacturing industry, leading efforts to produce domestic solar cells alongside firms like ES Foundry and Suniva. The industry has built around 50GW of solar module production capacity, but cells and other upstream components have been far slower to materialise.

For its part, T1 Energy has inked a “landmark” deal with Michigan-based manufacturing giant Corning to source US-made polysilicon and silicon wafers. Combined with its planned cell and module production facilities, the deal would see a fully US-made silicon solar supply chain realised and would mark a significant moment in the country’s PV manufacturing industry.

Pro-Trump solar manufacturers

T1 Energy said both its project and Talon PV’s site are “supported by President Trump’s OBBBA (One Big, Beautiful Bill Act) and 45X tax credits.”

The company, which was formed when it bought Chinese solar manufacturing giant Trina Solar’s US module manufacturing facility last year, has previously expressed support for tariffs on PV imports to the US.

It said that the looming Section 232 tariffs on all polysilicon imports would “boost” American manufacturing and that further antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) levies would “strengthen our efforts to build an American advanced manufacturing champion”. Barcelo has also expressed support for Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” global tariff regime on all imports to the US.

Other industry observers and analysts have been more critical of the impacts of the president’s policies on solar manufacturing. We heard earlier this year from Christian Roselund, senior policy analyst at Clean Energy Associates (CEA), who said that the OBBBA was more damaging for manufacturers than solar development, as the twin issues of a shrinking solar end market and the removal of tax incentives to use US products put pressure on many firms.

However, PV Tech reported earlier this year that US solar manufacturing capacity has increased by 800% since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022, and module capacity is roughly equal to the size of the US market in 2024. Upstream components remain more challenging, and much of the US module market will still rely on increasingly expensive cell and wafer imports for the foreseeable future.

We published a series of interviews with leading figures in the US solar manufacturing industry in recent weeks. You can find them all on PV Tech Premium.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains.

All are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, that will shape discussions at the summit. Tickets for the event are available on the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturing, finance, solar pv, ssfusa, t1 energy, talon pv, texas, us

Read Next

The Furais 2GW PV Project is located approximately 85 kilometers north of Jeddah, Makkah Province in western Saudi Arabia. Image Source- Energy China

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

October 13, 2025
Two Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have signed cooperation agreements on PV and wind power projects with Saudi companies, with the total contract value exceeding RMB30 billion (US$4.2 billion). 
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

SEIA wins approval for US solar transparency standard

October 13, 2025
ANSI has approved a new traceability standard proposed by the SEIA to improve transparency of the solar and storage supply chain.
Global PV capacity grew by over 600GW in 2024, pushing cumulative installations past 2,260GWdc. Image: IEA.
Premium

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

October 10, 2025
Gaëtan Masson of IEA PVPS warns of overcapacity, collapsing prices and slipping module quality in the new Trends in PV Applications report.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

October 10, 2025
The European solar module market has reached a “state of equilibrium” in recent weeks, with stable prices and regular demand.
Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Solar recycling firm OnePlanet awarded R2v3 traceability standard

October 10, 2025
US solar recycling firm OnePlanet has achieved the R2v3 certification from electronics sustainability non-profit SERI, which represents the “highest standards of traceability”.
As per the agreement, NTPC REL will establish 10GW of solar power projects and 5GW of wind power projects. Image: NTPC.

NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

October 10, 2025
NTPC Renewable Energy Limited has signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to develop 15GW renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

News

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

News

NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

News

PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.