T1 Energy completes first tax credit sale, valued at US$160 million

By JP Casey
December 31, 2025
Americas

Potential for ‘mid-sized’ installers in 2026: Tigo Energy on the US distributed solar sector

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

T1 Energy manufacturing facilities.
T1 Energy sold its production tax credits at a ratio of US$0.91 per dollar of tax credits generated. Image: T1 Energy.

US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has completed its first sale of Section 45X production tax credits (PTCs) to what it described as a “leading, investment grade buyer of tax credits” in a deal valued at US$160 million.

The sale includes tax credits generated through December 2025, and the parties expect to true-up the transaction in February 2026 once T1’s December 2025 module production is confirmed. Domestic manufacturing of solar goods, such as modules, has been a cornerstone of the US tax credit transferability market, with figures from Crux showing that, in 2024, advanced manufacturing was a driving force of the market that had been introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The completion of the deal is an important milestone for T1, which pivoted to the solar manufacturing space from the battery sector in 2024 through the acquisition of a module manufacturing facility in Texas from Trina Solar. T1 sold 725MW of modules in the third quarter of this year, and expects to begin commercial operation at a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell manufacturing facility next year as it looks to build a domestic solar supply chain in the US.

“Validating our ability to monetise these credits is an important step for T1 as we continue to invest in advanced American manufacturing and grow our domestic production capacity at G1_Dallas, which is fully ramped, and at G2_Austin, our US solar cell fab that is now under construction,” said T1 chief financial officer Evan Calio.

The tax credits have been sold at a ratio of US$0.91 per dollar of PTC generated, which puts the sale in line with other tax credit deals that have been signed this year in the US solar sector. In June, SEG Solar and First Solar both completed deals at a ratio of US$0.94 per PTC dollar, the latter deal helping to push First Solar’s total tax credits sold over US$2 billion.

T1 Energy advances ‘FEOC-compliant’ supply chain

Yesterday, T1 also announced that it had completed deals with Trina Solar “and other parties” to ensure its compliance with the US’ foreign entity of concern (FEOC) regulation, which prohibits companies from benefitting from tax credits if they use components from companies based in or owned by countries deemed to be a threat to US security.

While this technically includes China, Iran, Russia and North Korea, the former’s dominance of the global solar manufacturing industry means that US solar companies have had to ensure their products are not made with components made in China in order to secure tax credit support. T1, for its part, has invested “significant capital” into debt repayments to Trina Solar, bringing the percentage of the company’s debt held by Trina Solar to within the FEOC compliance threshold, according to T1.

Historically, T1 also licensed patents and intellectual property from Trina Solar, which could compromise FEOC compliance. However, T1 noted that Trina Solar has since sold this intellectual property to India-headquartered Evervolt, from which T1 is now licensing the intellectual property, which would make T1’s work FEOC-compliant.

T1 also argued that it has purchased solar cells to be used in module production in 2026 from a “non-FEOC” manufacturer, but did not name this company; T1 also emphasised that much of its 2026 manufacturing work will use components and materials made in the US, either from T1’s own facilities or from fellow US companies Nextpower and Corning.

“Looking to 2026 and beyond, we expect to continue executing our strategy to manufacture FEOC-compliant, high-domestic content, high efficiency and technologically advanced solar energy products for our customers,” said T1 chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo.

FEOC compliance has become a priority for many US solar players, with Gideon Gradman, a managing director at the Energy and Infrastructure Advisory practice at accounting firm Baker Tilly, telling PV Tech Premium this week that there has been a rush to advance projects to a certain stage of maturity by the end of this year in order to avoid FEOC restrictions on the use of products made in China.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, feoc, policy, production tax credit, section 45x, t1 energy, tax credit transfer, us

Read Next

JD Dillon headshot.

Potential for ‘mid-sized’ installers in 2026: Tigo Energy on the US distributed solar sector

December 31, 2025
PV Tech spoke to JD Dillon of Tigo Energy about its work across different scales of solar operation in the US.
Corning headquarters

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

December 30, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: Three companies have made headlines for their efforts, and failures, to produce polysilicon in the US this year.
Image: Arctech

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

December 29, 2025
Mexico has awarded 3.3GW of renewable energy capacity, of which solar PV will account for 2.6GW of capacity.
Image: Pixabay
Premium

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

December 29, 2025
PV Tech spoke with accountancy firm Baker Tilly about the new safe harbour and 'start of construction' rules for US solar projects.
A Metlen solar-plus-storage project.

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

December 29, 2025
The Glenfarne Group has acquired a portfolio of solar PV and co-located BESS assets in Chile from Metlen Energy & Metals.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

December 24, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: A look back over a turbulent year in US solar policy changes, from the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to tariff challenges.
Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

