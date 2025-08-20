T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

According to T1 Energy, since the passing of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” on 4 July 2025, it has received more interest in its services.

“Interest in domestic solar is accelerating on several fronts since early July. We’re seeing increased commercial sales, the pace of offtake agreement discussions is quickening, demand from hyperscale AI projects is phenomenal, and there’s growing interest in our G2 Austin solar cell project,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1’s CEO and chairman of the board.

Shipment of the modules is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 as it unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

During Q2 2025, the company registered a net loss attributable to common stockholders of US$32.8 million, a 17% decrease from the US$27 net loss registered during the same period in 2024.

Although the company has maintained its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance for 2025 of US$25-50 million, it said that it could end up at the lower end of its forecasts.

Among other reasons for this is a mix of a shift towards merchant sales agreements in H2 2025, the emergence of near-term uncertainties related to implementing AD/CVDs, reciprocal tariffs, supply chain impacts and customer safe harbouring backlogs. All these challenges have skewed risks towards or below the low end of the guidance range.

Moreover, the company recently signed an agreement with ceramics and glass producer Corning to buy US-made polysilicon and wafers. Shipments are forecast to begin in the second half of 2026. The deal advances T1 Energy’s efforts to comply with foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules, while securing a domestic supply of the entire solar value chain in the US.

The company said that its top strategic priority for this year is to achieve compliance with FEOC-related requirements to maintain access to the Section 45X production tax credits.

Construction of the solar cell processing plant is moving as planned, according to the company. During Q2 2025, T1 Energy selected Yates Construction as the contractor for pre-construction services and site preparation of the G2 Austin solar cell plant, which has an investment of US$850 million. Once fully operational, the solar cell plant will have an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW.

Finally, T1 Energy said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) provided notification of no jurisdiction over the proposed transaction between T1 Energy and Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar. The company, at the time known as Freyr, acquired Trina’s module assembly plant in Dallas in December 2024.