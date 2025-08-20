Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules
Americas

Latest

T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

News

USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

News

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

News

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

News

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Freyr manufacturing facilities.
Since the passing of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” on 04 July 2025, T1 Energy says it has received an increased cadence of inquiries. Image: T1 Energy.

Solar manufacturer T1 Energy has signed a 437MW module supply agreement with an undisclosed US utility.

The company has now signed 2.6GW of module supply deals, which is at the “low end” of its full-year module manufacturing capacity forecast. As of August, the company produced more than 1.2GW of solar modules at its Dallas module assembly plant in 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to T1 Energy, since the passing of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” on 4 July 2025, it has received more interest in its services.

“Interest in domestic solar is accelerating on several fronts since early July. We’re seeing increased commercial sales, the pace of offtake agreement discussions is quickening, demand from hyperscale AI projects is phenomenal, and there’s growing interest in our G2 Austin solar cell project,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1’s CEO and chairman of the board.

Shipment of the modules is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 as it unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

During Q2 2025, the company registered a net loss attributable to common stockholders of US$32.8 million, a 17% decrease from the US$27 net loss registered during the same period in 2024.

Although the company has maintained its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance for 2025 of US$25-50 million, it said that it could end up at the lower end of its forecasts.

Among other reasons for this is a mix of a shift towards merchant sales agreements in H2 2025, the emergence of near-term uncertainties related to implementing AD/CVDs, reciprocal tariffs, supply chain impacts and customer safe harbouring backlogs. All these challenges have skewed risks towards or below the low end of the guidance range.

Moreover, the company recently signed an agreement with ceramics and glass producer Corning to buy US-made polysilicon and wafers. Shipments are forecast to begin in the second half of 2026. The deal advances T1 Energy’s efforts to comply with foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules, while securing a domestic supply of the entire solar value chain in the US.

The company said that its top strategic priority for this year is to achieve compliance with FEOC-related requirements to maintain access to the Section 45X production tax credits.

Construction of the solar cell processing plant is moving as planned, according to the company. During Q2 2025, T1 Energy selected Yates Construction as the contractor for pre-construction services and site preparation of the G2 Austin solar cell plant, which has an investment of US$850 million. Once fully operational, the solar cell plant will have an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW.

Finally, T1 Energy said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) provided notification of no jurisdiction over the proposed transaction between T1 Energy and Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar. The company, at the time known as Freyr, acquired Trina’s module assembly plant in Dallas in December 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
celltechusa, financial results, one big beautiful bill, supply agreements, t1 energy, texas, us, us manufacturing

Read Next

Silicon Ranch has partnered with farmers to deploy holistic land use practices at solar projects across the US. Image: Silicon Ranch.

USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

August 20, 2025
USDA has announced that new wind and solar projects on agricultural land will not be eligible for two federal loan programmes.
Both the data centre and solar facility are slated to come online in 2027. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

August 20, 2025
Silicon Ranch is building a 100MW solar plant in South Carolina that will supply power to Meta's first data centre in the state.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

August 20, 2025
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has signed a safe harbour deal to secure residential solar tax credits, the second such deal the company has made this month.
The company is expected to reach financial close in 2026, with construction beginning shortly after. Image: Scatec.

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

August 19, 2025
Scatec has reported stable financial results in the second quarter of 2025, with revenue holding steady at NOK2.3 billion (US$220 million).
The new solar PV plant is located nearby an operational project in the Clinton and Monroe counties in Michigan

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

August 19, 2025
Independent power producer Geronimo Power has started construction on a 125MW solar PV plant in the Midwest US state of Michigan.
BlueWave Solar announced a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre, a pioneer in floatovoltaics, for future projects in Massachusetts. Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land.

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

August 19, 2025
Specialist floating solar (FPV) developer Third Pillar Solar will examine the potential to develop 500MW of assets on Texas reservoirs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.