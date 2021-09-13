Solar Media
News

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

News

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

News

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Magnora increases stake in developer Helios as gigawatt-scale PV pipeline takes shape

News

Africa’s C&I solar sector urged to tackle biases within irradiation data

Editors' Blog, Features

ReNew Power commissions 250MW PV project in Rajasthan

News

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Businesses stress urgency for Congress to accelerate US solar through federal policy

News

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News
A recently commissioned 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

The Indian state of Tamil Nadu is planning to develop 4GW of additional solar projects as well as new battery energy storage systems, according to local media.

State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said that utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will set up the solar projects with battery storage in all state districts, news agency IANS reports, with the renewables expansion forming part of efforts to meet growing energy demand.

Tangedco is expected to develop a 1MW solar installation with a 3MW battery energy storage system as an initial pilot project.

Senthilbalaji also revealed plans for a feasibility study into the development of 11 hydropower projects in the state with a combined capacity of 7.5GW.

Last week, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Tangedco that will see the former provide support for the development of renewables projects.  

On the back of an expected increase in energy demand, Tamil Nadu set an ambition back in 2019 to reach 9GW of installed solar by 2023, with the state government aiming to promote the manufacture of solar cells, inverters, mounting structures and batteries.

India-based module manufacturer Vikram Sola inaugurated a 1.3GW module production plant in Tamil Nadu earlier this year, marking the first phase of its planned capacity expansions in the state after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government last year.

Tamil Nadu could also host a manufacturing plant from First Solar, with the company recently unveiling plans for a 3.3GWdc module assembly facility that would involve an investment of around US$684 million. The US firm said in July that the facility is pending approval of Indian government incentives that are “satisfactory to First Solar”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage, energy storage, india, tamil nadu

Subscribe to Newsletter

