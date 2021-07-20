Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

News

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

News

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

News

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Further additions to Vikram Solar’s manufacturing capacity are expected to come onstream in the next four years. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar has completed a new 1.3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, taking its total manufacturing output to 2.5GW.

The new facility constitutes the first phase of planned capacity expansions earmarked for Tamil Nadu after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state’s government last summer.

Further additions, including wafer and cell facilities, are expected to be developed over the next four years.

The India-based module manufacturer inaugurated the new facility today (20 July 2021). Its manufacturing lines are capable of accommodating modules featuring M12 (210mm) cells as well as bifacial panels.

Vikram is to use the facility to produce modules with peak power outputs up to 640W, the manufacturer said.

Vikram added that the facility’s location, in close proximity to a port in India’s southern state, would enable faster and more cost-effective transportation. The manufacturer also said it has incorporated digital technologies and artificial intelligence-enabled inspections to reduce panel-level defects during assembly and help reduce waste.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director at Vikram Solar, said that the increase in demand for solar modules, coupled with a desire for more diversified supply chains, presents a “huge opportunity for indigenous solar manufacturing”.

“We believe, our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the Nation’s solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem. Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state-of-the-art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India’s renewable energy targets,” he said.

Having originally set a target of installing 100GW of solar generation capacity by 2022, a target the country will now miss, the Indian government has moved on to a target of installing 450GW of renewables by 2030, 300GW of which is to be solar PV. Alongside this ambition is an aim to stimulate a domestic solar manufacturing industry in the country, achieved by a raft of measures including a basic customs duty on solar imports and a production linked incentive for solar developers using components manufactured in India.

Vikram said the added capacity would allow it to become India’s largest solar module manufacturer, however Chaudhary also lauded the facility’s benefits in acting as an R&D centre for next generation solar module technologies.

Vikram owns and operates an existing 1.2GW module assembly facility in West Bengal and claims to have shipped 3.5GW of solar modules globally to date.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
india, manufacturing, module assembly, tamil nadu, vikram solar

Read Next

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.
PV Tech Premium

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.
PV Tech Premium

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

June 30, 2021
Jolywood is expecting to face stiff competition from other module manufacturers in the n-type solar field, predicting a major manufacturing ramp and investment over the next two years.

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

June 28, 2021
Module and cell manufacturers in India will expand their production capabilities by 13.75GW for modules and 6.9GW for solar cells, according to research by JMK Research and Analytics

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

June 25, 2021
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will construct an integrated PV module factory and look to enable more than 100GW of solar by 2030 as part of a US$10.1 billion clean energy plan.

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

June 24, 2021
The cost of building and operating new utility-scale PV is now cheaper than running existing coal plants in China, India and across much of Europe. However, rising commodity prices could see PV projects become temporarily more expensive in the second half of 2021, according to BloombergNEF analysis.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021