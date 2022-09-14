Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

Tata Power commissioned a 101.6MWp floating PV plant earlier this, the “largest” one in India at the time. Image: Tata Power Solar

Tata Power Solar Systems has received a “letter of award” of INR5.96 billion (US$75 million) from NHDC to set up a 125MWp floating PV project in India.

State-owned company NHDC launched a bidding offer earlier this year for the construction of the floating solar plant at the Omkareshwar reservoir in the Khandwa district of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be commissioned within 13 months, with energy generated to be provided to state utility MP Power Management Company.

Moreover, this new floating PV project will become one of the largest plants of its kind in India, surpassing Tata Power’s previous 101.6MWp floating solar plant commissioned earlier this year in the state of Kerala.

Ashish Khanna, CEO at Tata Power Renewable Energy, said: “Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects within a short period of time.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of utility Tata Power, Tata Power Solar Systems now has a utility-scale solar portfolio of nearly 9.8GW.