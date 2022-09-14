Subscribe
Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

Serentica Renewables launches in India with 1.5GW hybrid wind and solar deployment target

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News
Tata Power commissioned a 101.6MWp floating PV plant earlier this, the “largest” one in India at the time. Image: Tata Power Solar

Tata Power Solar Systems has received a “letter of award” of INR5.96 billion (US$75 million) from NHDC to set up a 125MWp floating PV project in India.

State-owned company NHDC launched a bidding offer earlier this year for the construction of the floating solar plant at the Omkareshwar reservoir in the Khandwa district of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be commissioned within 13 months, with energy generated to be provided to state utility MP Power Management Company.

Moreover, this new floating PV project will become one of the largest plants of its kind in India, surpassing Tata Power’s previous 101.6MWp floating solar plant commissioned earlier this year in the state of Kerala.

Ashish Khanna, CEO at Tata Power Renewable Energy, said: “Floating solar projects are the game changer for the renewable industry. This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects within a short period of time.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of utility Tata Power, Tata Power Solar Systems now has a utility-scale solar portfolio of nearly 9.8GW.

floating pv, floating solar, india, letter of award, madhya pradesh, nhdc, tata power, tata power solar

