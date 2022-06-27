Subscribe
Tata Power Solar commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV project

By Jules Scully
The project is anchored to the waterbed using 134 pile foundations. Image: Tata Power Solar.

Tata Power Solar Systems said it has commissioned India’s largest floating PV plant, a 101.6MWp project in the southern state of Kerala.

Deployed on 350 acres of backwaters, the project features a 5MW floating inverter platform and is anchored to the waterbed using 134 pile foundations bored to a depth of 20 meters.

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of utility Tata Power, said it faced variable water depths, high sea tides and water salinity concerns during the project’s construction.

With a team of 350 people working on construction, the company built a scaffolding platform on the water body, while the array was towed into place over 3km, exposing the solar modules to high winds.

A power purchase agreement is already in place, with all power generation from the plant to be used by the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The project is also one of the first by Tata Power Solar to be monitored by round-the-clock video surveillance for security and malfunction detections.

“This project reinforces Tata Power Solar’s commitment to leading India’s transition towards a greener future,” said Ashish Khanna, president at Tata Power Renewables.

Asia is set to lead in the deployment of floating solar projects globally, according to consultancy Fitch Solutions, which said in a report published in March that markets with access to hydropower will turn to floating PV as a means to balance out a lack of hydropower during dry seasons.

India’s state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation has formed a joint venture with the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha for the development of 500MW of floating solar projects in the eastern state of Odisha.  

The Kerala project’s commissioning comes after another Tata Power subsidiary, Tata Power Renewables Energy, recently completed a 300MW solar project in Gujarat, India which it claimed is India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

Tata Power Solar has since secured a 1GW EPC order for a ground-mount solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

June 23, 2022
The world’s total solar capacity will reach 2,044GW by 2031, with China continuing to lead the way in deployment, making up nearly half (47%) of the world's 1,190GW net solar capacity additions through to 2031, according to research firm Fitch Solutions.

Five steps to increase returns to 17% for Indian hybrid projects amid market volatility

June 22, 2022
Large developers of hybrid projects in India could see a 17% equity IRR by implementing five measures, according to a report by the IEEFA.

Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

June 21, 2022
State-owned utility GUVNL has opened a tender for renewables paired with energy storage to bring off-grid electricity in Gujarat, India.

India and Germany to be solar outperformers but miss install targets, Fitch says

June 16, 2022
India and Germany’s solar sectors are set to outperform in the coming years, but both markets will fall short of government PV deployment targets, according to Fitch Solutions.

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

June 15, 2022
ReNew Energy Global witnessed a 27% jump in revenue in its last financial year but saw its net loss almost double on the back of costs associated with its NASDAQ listing.

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

June 14, 2022
TotalEnergies is expanding its partnership with Indian conglomerate Adani Group as they aim to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

