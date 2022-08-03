Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

The project will supply power to Tata Power’s Mumbai distribution company, boosting its renewable purchase obligations. Image: Tata Power.

Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Green Energy has commissioned a 225MW hybrid wind and solar project in the Indian solar hotbed state of Rajasthan.

Power generated from the project, where 96MW of wind power was already present, will be supplied to Tata Power’s Mumbai distribution company (Discom) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to fulfil its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

The increased input of renewable power into the Mumbai Discom will see renewable power rise to 38% of its current power portfolio, nearly double the mandatory RPO obligation, according to Tata Power.

The project was awarded to Tata Power Green Energy and the solar part of the hybrid project was executed by Tata Power Solar Systems, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of Tata Power.

The project was commissioned within the stipulated timeline in 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar in Rajasthan, Tata Power said. Rajasthan is one of the biggest solar states in India with it and three other states – Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh – making up the majority of PV deployment in the country.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director at Tata Power said: “We are excited to commission our first Hybrid project of 225MW in Rajasthan. The project will supply power to our Mumbai Discom and their customers and will substantially enhance its non-carbon commitment.”

In April, Tata Power announced that it had commissioned a 300MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat, which it claimed was the country’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

Later in the month, a consortium led by private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets acquired a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables through a INR4,000 crore (US$525 million) investment, with the funds used to support its target of reaching 20GW of renewables in the next five years.