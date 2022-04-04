Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

Tata Power operates at both ends of the supply chain, investing in PV manufacturing and downstream deployment. Image: Tata Power

Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewables Energy (TPREL) has commissioned a 300MW solar project in Gujarat, India which it claimed was India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

Located in the village of Dholera in the north-western state of Gujarat, the project entailed the installation of monocrystalline PV modules across a 1320 acre site.

Dholera has been advanced as a potential ‘smart city’ location under India’s national smart city mission that wants to see the country overcome some of the problems with its existing cities and create a new class of sustainable urban living for the future.

While poor weather conditions on site saw a 33KV cable trench submerged in water as well as other technical difficulties, the project has been commissioned within the set timeframe, Tata Power said in a media release.

“Commissioning of India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system of 300MW Solar plant at Dholera in Gujarat within the set timelines is a proud moment for Tata Power,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director at Tata Power.

“Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth.”

Tata Power has been a mainstay of India’s solar scene for quite some time now, having nearly 2.5GW of solar PV online in India and operating at both ends of the value chain. In February, it stated its aim to take advantage of India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and other policy mechanisms as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Ashish Khanna, president at Tata Power Renewables, told PV Tech Premium recently that he sees a “bright future” for solar manufacturing in India, with the company exploring various sites and states for its new production plant.

Further down the supply chain, Tata Power has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to establish a financing agency for commercial and residential solar projects up to 1MW.

India has more than 6GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity, according to Mercom India data, with deployment booming in the country last year following a slowdown caused by the pandemic.