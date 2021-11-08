Solar Media
News

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

By Jules Scully
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News

Sunrun sees installs smash through 200MW landmark as it builds inventory ahead of 2022

News

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

News

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

Soltec reports net loss for Q3, adds to its record backlog

News

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

News

NREL: Cost of solar, energy storage in US fell across all segments from 2020 to 2021

News
Raw polysilicon set for refining at a Xinte Energy facility. Image: Xinte Energy.

Chinese energy firm TBEA is planning to invest RMB6 billion (US$938 million) to set up a polysilicon production facility with an annual output of 400,000MT in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

TBEA will build the facility in two phases, each with 200,000MT of output per year. Construction of the first phase is set to begin in the next month and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

According to an agreement signed with local authorities last week, TBEA will also develop 5GW of renewables projects in Inner Mongolia, with the company looking to take advantage of solar and wind resources near the city of Baotou.

The polysilicon production investment will complement an additional 200,000MT polysilicon production complex that TBEA subsidiary Xinte Energy is looking to set up near Baotou. Xinte Energy raised RMB 2.3 billion from TBEA earlier to support the ramp-up of the facility, which will produce polysilicon suitable for use in n-type silicon wafers.

TBEA said its investment responds to China’s aim of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

china, inner mongolia, polysilicon production, silicon, tbea, xinte energy

