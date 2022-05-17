Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Europe’s PV industry demands planning reform, manufacturing incentives and greater ambition in solar strategy

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

News

Lightsource bp confirms ‘aquaculture’ solar project in Taiwan

News

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

News

Solar growth continues to erode coal market share in Australia as prices soar

News

Maxeon partners AlphaESS for home energy storage launch

News

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
APS latest RFP aims to add between 600-800MW of renewable and storage energy by 2027. Image: Arizona Public Service.

Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) for 1-1.5GW of resources to be added before 2027.

Among the resources the APS aims to add, up to 800MW has been allocated for renewables and energy storage with projects intended to be completed from the beginning of 2025 through June 2027.

APS has issued the RFP in partnership with its Resource Planning Advisory Council as it expects consumer demand to surge in line with a growing population. The utility service is also aiming to shutter its remaining coal-fired generation assets by 2031.

Justin Joiner, vice president of resource management at APS, said: “To get the right combination of resources, we need collaboration. The stakeholder advisory council shared important, diverse perspectives that we incorporated into the design of our new RFP. Together, we’re finding solutions to the resource complexities unfolding in the West and the driving energy demand on our system.”

Last year, a PV Tech Power article looked beyond the three US states – California, Florida and Texas – that dominated the solar market in the country, with Arizona among the ones set to increase its installation of solar power in the coming years.

In 2020, APS ran a previous RFP to increase its renewable and energy storage capacity with a pipeline of 425 MW of solar projects, 635MW of battery storage and 238MW of wind power it aims to be in service before 2024.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
aps, arizona, arizona public service, battery storage, request for proposals, rfp, us solar, us utility, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

May 16, 2022
JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS are among eight PV manufacturers that have been selected by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide further information on their operations as part of the agency’s ongoing tariff circumvention investigation.

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

May 16, 2022
Japanese energy firm Osaka Gas is to enter the US utility-scale solar market through a joint venture with project developer Oriden.

Solar growth continues to erode coal market share in Australia as prices soar

May 16, 2022
Solar PV and other renewables account for more than a third of electricity generation in Australia’s National Energy Market (NEM) in Q1 2022, coal’s share slipping by five percentage points year-on-year.

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

May 13, 2022
Investment management firm Axium Infrastructure has acquired Boston-based solar and energy storage developer BlueWave, its first acquisition of a renewables developer.

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

May 12, 2022
Energy investment platform CleanCapital has secured a US$200 million credit facility to support its pipeline of distributed solar and energy storage projects.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

News

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Saule Technologies signs perovskite partnership with Google Cloud

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021