Utility PSE contracts with Qcells for PV plant, Brightnight for BESS in Washington, US

By Andy Colthorpe
Australia’s Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV project in New Zealand

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

BNEF: World not on track to treble renewables target by 2030

3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

Better Energy on the importance of timing and finance in PV project commissioning

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

Lower Snake River Wind was inaugurated in 2012 and later expanded to its present 342MW capacity. The site will now also be home to Appaloosa Solar. Image: PSE

Utility Puget Sound Energy has signed contracts for a solar PV project developed by Qcells and a standalone battery storage project from Brightnight and Cordelio Power in Washington, US.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE), which serves 1.1 million electricity customers and about 800,000 gas customers in the Pacific Northwest state, announced on Tuesday (24 September) that it would add the two new assets to its resource mix.

The utility said it will own and operate Appaloosa Solar Project, a 124MW PV plant to be constructed within the footprint of an existing 342.7MW PSE-owned wind farm, Lower Snake River Wind Facility, in Garfield County, WA.

Puget Sound Energy also announced that it has signed a contract for energy and grid services from Greenwater Storage Project, a 200MW/800MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Pierce County. It is under development through a joint venture between developer Brightnight and independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power.

The US subsidiary of vertically integrated solar PV and energy solutions company Qcells will deliver the standalone solar project under a fully wrapped contract. This includes developing Appaloosa Solar Project, providing PV modules and acting as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

The manufacturer, part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, is currently on an aggressive ramp-up of its US-based production lines. It currently operates a module plant in Dalton, Georgia, with a 5.1GW annual production capacity, and a solar encapsulant plant, also in Georgia.

Qcells received a conditional loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy (DOE) worth US$1.45 billion at the beginning of August for its vertically integrated PV plant in Georgia. The vertically integrated facility would have 3.3GW annual production capacity for silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules. It is being developed in Cartersville, in Bartow County where the encapsulant plant is also situated.

In terms of recent US projects, Qcells commissioned a 50MW solar-plus-storage system with a 200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) for social media and software giant Meta in California earlier this summer.

Puget Sound Energy senior VP of resources Ron Roberts said the Appaloosa Solar Project—not to be confused with a project called Appaloosa Solar 1 in Utah—would especially benefit the utility in meeting summer peak demand while contributing to Washington’s clean energy goals, which include 100% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-free electricity by 2045.

PSE launched its most recent Request for Proposals (RFP) for eligible energy generation and storage resources in July this year, including up to 2.3 million annual megawatt-hours of energy compliant with Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) along with 1,755MW of summer peak and 1,573MW of winter peak capacity.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

Read Next

Scanning electron microscope image of the perovskite silicon solar cell.

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

September 26, 2024
Researchers from Fraunhofer ISE have developed a perovskite silicon solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 31.6%.
Hoymiles' Monterrey manufacturing facility.

Hoymiles commissions Mexican microinverter factory

September 20, 2024
Hoymiles has started commercial operations at its first overseas factory, a manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico.
South African PV manufacturing.
Premium

South African PV manufacturers eyeing tier one producers to build new domestic assembly facilities

September 20, 2024
Local PV manufacturers in South Africa are talking with tier one producers to collaborate on local facilities for the South African market.
Sharp rooftop solar panels.

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

September 18, 2024
Sharp has launched four new PV modules for the rooftop solar sector, which include two bifacial modules with an output as high as 450W.
A DYCM Power project.

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

September 11, 2024
DYCM Power has announced plans to build a 6GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the south-east of the US.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

September 10, 2024
The PV industry is set for a humbling 2025, with the current manufacturing downturn expected to extend well into 2026.

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

