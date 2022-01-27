Solar Media
News

Tesla's 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

By Jules Scully
Americas

European solar developers call for solar supply chain strategy, target 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Sunrun upsizes loan facility to US$425m to reflect higher valuation

News

NEM 3.0 proposal would cut California’s residential solar market in half by 2024, says WoodMac

News

ADT Solar aiming to become ‘biggest residential solar installer in the US’ as it evolves into smart home company

News

JinkoSolar shares surge on STAR Market debut

News

Soltec lands deal for 420MW of solar PV projects in Chile and Colombia

News

Masdar forms JV to develop gigawatt-scale renewables pipeline in CIS countries, Africa

News
Deployment of Tesla’s Solar Roof product nearly tripled year-on-year. Image: Tesla.

Tesla’s solar installations jumped 68% in 2021 to 345MW despite a slight dip in additions year-on-year during the fourth quarter.

While the figures represent the company’s best year for solar installs since 2017 – when it added 523MW – a strong Q1 2021 was followed by three quarters in which deployment was largely flat.

Recent years have seen the company scale up solar installs between Q3 and Q4, but there was a minimal rise from 83MW to 85MW in the fourth quarter of 2021, when deployment was also down on the 86MW added in Q4 2020.

Deployment of Tesla’s Solar Roof product, which integrates PV modules directly into roof tiles, nearly tripled year-on-year in 2021 and continued to grow sequentially in Q4, but no install stats were provided.

Tesla did say, however, that it is making further cost improvements to the Solar Roof, particularly within installation, to increase energy profitability.

Tesla quarterly solar installations.

Although minimal time was dedicated to Tesla’s solar business during a conference call following publication of the results, Andrew Baglino, the company’s senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, said that having increasingly integrated its Powerwall home battery system with rooftop solar, the “next logical step” is heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

CEO Elon Musk said: “I think it really becomes quite a compelling solution to the consumer where you integrate electric vehicles charging, solar, energy storage, hot water, HVAC in a very tight compact package that also looks good. It just doesn’t exist.”

Revenues from Tesla’s energy division in Q4 were down almost 9% year-on-year and 15% on Q3 to US$688 million.

Other US rooftop solar installers such as Sunrun, Sunnova and SunPower are due to publish their Q4 2021 results in February, but the latter revealed in a statement last week that its earnings for the quarter will be towards to lower end of its guidance as poor weather in California and COVID impacts shifted some earnings into 2022.

In terms of energy storage, Tesla’s installations were up 32% year-on-year in 2021, mainly driven by the deployment of the firm’s Megapack battery energy storage system. It said that as demand for its energy storage products “remains substantially above capacity”, growth has been limited by supply.

The company broke ground last year on a 40GWh Megapack facility in California to address growing demand.

A notable supply deal was announced in September that will see Tesla provide 2GW / 6GWh of its Megapack systems to renewables company Arevon for use in nine standalone storage projects being developed in California.

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

January 26, 2022
The CEO of US utility NextEra Energy has said that while he thinks it is “more likely than not” that the clean energy piece of the country's Build Back Better (BBB) bill gets acted on this year, the company doesn’t need policy support included in the legislation to achieve its targets.

Sunrun upsizes loan facility to US$425m to reflect higher valuation

January 26, 2022
Leading US solar installer Sunrun has upsized its loan facility to US$425 million from US$250 million at “enhanced terms and longer tenor” to reflect the company’s higher valuation and strong performance.

NEM 3.0 proposal would cut California’s residential solar market in half by 2024, says WoodMac

January 26, 2022
Proposed changes to California’s net metering (NEM) incentive programme will severely reduce residential PV’s value proposition in the state, cutting its solar market in half by 2024, Wood Mackenzie has warned.

ADT Solar aiming to become ‘biggest residential solar installer in the US’ as it evolves into smart home company

January 26, 2022
Home security giant ADT is evolving from a security company to a smart home company, with around 80% of its revenue coming from its smart home business, said its president and CEO John DeVries during a ROTH Capital webinar held last week (19 January).

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

January 25, 2022
Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

January 24, 2022
Renewables developer and operator Leeward Renewable Energy has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with telecom company Verizon for a portfolio of four under-development solar and wind plants in the US with a combined capacity of 640MW.

