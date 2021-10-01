Solar Media
Editors' Blog, Features

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

By Finlay Colville
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

News

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

Iberdrola halts investments in some renewable energy projects in Spain

News

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

News
SNEC 2021 was dominated by talk of manufacturer investments in n-type. Image: PV Tech.

Today, the entire PV sector is looking at cell production technologies. From polysilicon producers (needing to understand silicon purity levels) to site investors (having to forecast site returns), the question of p-type or n-type component production and supply has equal significance.

There are many voices claiming to know how the p-type versus n-type question will be resolved in the coming years. Mostly, the outlooks tend to support company strategies and investment decisions, as would be expected. This just serves to emphasise how complex the issue is today.

During the past few years, we have focused our flagship PV CellTech conferences towards answering the question of: when does n-type go mainstream, and what n-type variants will prevail? While also looking closely at how p-type (specifically modifications of the current mainstream PERC concept) can keep its efficiency growth moving in the right direction. We have heard many perspectives on these topics in the past few years.

During the recent PV CellTech 2021 Online conference, the opening keynote presentation was delivered by Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales (UNSW). The scope of the talk was to explain the efficiency limits from PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell types.

The presentation was the clear highlight of PV Celltech 2021 Online. The content addressed all the questions raised above, in particular how p-type can evolve going forward. For anyone wanting to understand the basic differences in the cell concepts being promoted in manufacturing today, and what their inherent limits are, this presentation has truly must-attend status attached.

After PV CellTech, we agreed with Professor Green that we could rerun the recording of the talk, to make it accessible to a wider global audience. This takes place on 6 October 2021, with two times (zones) available to choose from.

To access the presentation, please visit the registration page here. You can toggle between the two times using the drop-down option in the upper middle of this registration link.

Update on p-type vs n-type production in 2021

Before listening to the talk next week, it is worthwhile looking at what the PV manufacturing landscape is this year, in particular how much is coming from p-type and n-type variants.

The graphic below is taken from the most recent release of PV Tech’s PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly report.


p-mono PERC dominates c-Si manufacturing in 2021, with growth across n-type variants expected to increase in the next 3-5 years.

This graphic shows clearly how much p-type mono PERC dominates production levels currently. Production output from the challenging n-type variants is typically dominated by two to three companies in each of the segments shown for n-type. The p-type (all others) refers to legacy p-type multi production or p-type mono (using Al-BSF process flows).

Understanding how this split is set to change in 2022 underpins the questions asked at the start of this article, and hopefully sets the scene perfectly for the presentation rerun next week from Professor Green!

cell production, manufacturing, martin green, mono perc, n-type, p-type, solar cell, unsw, upstream

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

September 29, 2021
Solar wafer provider Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to collaborate with parent company TCL Technology on a solar cell plant in Malaysia.  

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

September 28, 2021
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has secured an INR 2 billion (US$27 million) investment from private equity firm GEF Capital Partners to support its planned increases in cell and module production.

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

September 27, 2021
Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar is investing US$500 million to set up a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Vietnam that will supply its cell and module plants in the US and Malaysia.
PV Tech Premium

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

September 23, 2021
Backed by a new heterojunction module factory in Florida and the expansion of its production plant in Minnesota, solar manufacturer Heliene is looking to take advantage of US policy support to meet increasing demand for American-made PV equipment. Jules Scully discusses the company’s growth plans with CEO Martin Pochtaruk.

