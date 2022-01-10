Solar Media
News

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

News

News

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

News

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

News

ReneSola Power sells 37MW Polish solar portfolio to Obton

News
Solar cell production at a Tongwei facility. Image: Tongwei.

Upstream solar major Tongwei has forecasted for profits to more-than-double in its 2021 financial year on the back of increased material and cell prices experienced last year.

In a statement issued to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday (7 January 2022), Tongwei said it was forecasting for profit for 2021 to fall in the region of RMB8-8.5 billion (US$1.25-1.33 billion), an increase of between 122% and 136% compared to figures recorded in 2020.

Tongwei also said it expected net revenues to increase at a similar rate – 122-136% – to between RMB43.92-48.92 billion (US$6.88-7.67 billion).

It attributed the dramatic increase in performance to last year’s trend for increase material and component prices, driven largely by a surging polysilicon price. Tongwei said its high-purity polysilicon production facilities operated at full capacity while production and sales volume increased year-on-year.

The forecast follows Tongwei’s report of its H1 2021 results in August last year, where it noted that operating revenue for the half was up nearly 42% year-on-year while net profit nearly trebled to RMB3 billion on the back of a gross margin of nearly 70%.

china, manufacturing, polysilicon, solar cell, tongwei, upstream

