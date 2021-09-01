Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

Solar cell manufacturing underway at a Tongwei facility in China. Image: Tongwei.

Solar manufacturer Tongwei increased the prices of its cells for the second time in a month on Monday, with polysilicon pricing also edging upwards this week.

While the price of mono PERC 158.75mm cells remained unchanged from previous pricing at RMB1.12/W (US$0.17c/W), prices for 166mm and 210mm cells increased by RMB0.03 and RMB0.02 respectively.

This new price change, issued by Tongwei on 30 August 2021, represents the second time the manufacturer has increased its prices in less than a month, having previously increased prices on 12 August.

Full pricing details can be seen below.

Cell size Price/W (RMB) 30 June Price/W (RMB) 12 August Price/W (RMB 30 August 210mm 1.00 1.02 1.04 166mm 1.00 1.03 1.06 158.75mm 1.08 1.12 1.12

The below graph also illustrates the fluctuation of cell prices from Tongwei since the beginning of 2021.

Solar cell pricing from Tongwei from 25 January 2020 to 30 August 2021.

Meanwhile, polysilicon prices have crept up once again this week. Industry sources in China state that domestic silicon chips sold in the range of RMB205 – 211/kg in the previous week, with an average transaction price of RMB209.1/kg, an increase of around 1.6% week-on-week.