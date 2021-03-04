Solar Media
News

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

News

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

News

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

News

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

News

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

News

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

News

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

News
The new business will specialise in C&I solar installations on rooftops and carports. Image: Total Solar Distributed Generation.

French oil major Total and industrial conglomerate Zahid Group have established a joint venture (JV) focused on distributed solar generation for Saudi Arabia’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Called SAFEER – Saudi French for Energy Efficiency and Renewables, the business will specialise in C&I PV installations on rooftops and carports.

Collaborating for the JV are Total Solar Distributed Generation and Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, a utility and subsidiary of Saudi-based Zahid Group.

The partners said SAFEER’s mission is to bring affordable and reliable solar energy solutions to C&I customers in Saudi Arabia and “lead the way in the development of the ecosystem for distributed generation”.

Julien Pouget, senior vice president of renewables at Total, said the French company will bring its knowledge in on-site solar power solutions “to provide clean, affordable and reliable energy” to C&I customers.

The collaboration comes less than a year after Total announced plans to become net zero by 2050 and reach a 25GW renewables portfolio by 2025. The firm’s clean energy ambitions have since seen it buy a stake in Indian solar developer Adani Green Energy and form a US-focused JV with a division of Hanwha Group to deploy solar and storage projects with a total capacity of 1.6GW.

For Zahid Group, the deal boosts its solar position following its 2018 acquisition of a 50% interest in German utility-scale PV developer Greencells.

commercial and industrial, distributed solar, joint venture, oil and gas majors, saudi arabia, ssfasia, total, total solar distributed generation

