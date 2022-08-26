Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

News

Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

News

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

News

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

Features, Interviews

RWE acquires 3GW solar pipeline in Poland

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

News

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The efficiency was improved by multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies, Trina said. Image Trina Solar.

Trina Solar said its Vertex n-type monocrystalline silicon module has achieved a record aperture efficiency of 24.24% for large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules, with the result independently confirmed by TÜV Nord.

According to Trina, its researchers developed multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies as well as non-destructive laser cutting technology to improve efficiency.

By using large-area 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, the teams increased the maximum aperture efficiency to 24.24% for large-area 600W+ modules with an area of 2.807m2, the company said.

“This is the first time to demonstrate over 24% module aperture efficiency with industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells,” said Yifeng Chen Yifeng, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D center.

The news comes after Trina Solar announced last month that it achieved a new record efficiency of 24.5% for 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells.

The company is currently constructing an industrial park in the central Chinese province of Qinghai that will produce silicon, high-purity polysilicon, monosilicon, wafers, cells and modules.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.
efficiency record, n-type, research and development, topcon, trina solar, vortex

Read Next

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

August 18, 2022
Solar Module Super League member Yingli Solar has started construction on a new 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell facility in northern China.

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

August 17, 2022
Nextracker is opening a solar tracker research and development (R&D) facility in Brazil through a partnership with non-profit organisation Flex Instituto de Tecnologia.

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

August 11, 2022
The US government Department of Energy is looking for public input into how US$675 million of funding for R&D into Critical Materials should be best directed.

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

July 29, 2022
Perovskite solar cells are susceptible to severe reverse bias challenges beyond those of traditional silicon cells, which may represent further impediments to the technology’s commercialisation, according to new research. 

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

July 19, 2022
Totalenergies has launched legal action against major solar manufacturer Trina Solar, alleging fraud and breach of contract relating to a 900MW+ module order.

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

July 18, 2022
JA Solar is forecasting to ship as much as 40GW of modules this year as it expects its n-type cell capacity expansion to deliver next year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request

News

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022