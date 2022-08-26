Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

The efficiency was improved by multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies, Trina said. Image Trina Solar.

Trina Solar said its Vertex n-type monocrystalline silicon module has achieved a record aperture efficiency of 24.24% for large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules, with the result independently confirmed by TÜV Nord.

According to Trina, its researchers developed multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies as well as non-destructive laser cutting technology to improve efficiency.

By using large-area 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, the teams increased the maximum aperture efficiency to 24.24% for large-area 600W+ modules with an area of 2.807m2, the company said.

“This is the first time to demonstrate over 24% module aperture efficiency with industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells,” said Yifeng Chen Yifeng, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D center.

The news comes after Trina Solar announced last month that it achieved a new record efficiency of 24.5% for 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells.

The company is currently constructing an industrial park in the central Chinese province of Qinghai that will produce silicon, high-purity polysilicon, monosilicon, wafers, cells and modules.