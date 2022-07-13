Subscribe
Trina Solar claims record 24.5% efficiency for 210mm PERC cells

By Jules Scully
The record has been confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology of China. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar said it has achieved a new record efficiency of 24.5% for 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells.

Achieved thanks to technologies including multi-layer anti-reflection and ultra-fine metallisation, the milestone represents the 24th time Trina has set the new record, according to the company.

“We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team,” said Yifeng Chen, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D centre. “We are dedicated to making continuous R&D investment in the technology of mass production.”

Independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology of China, the new record surpasses the 23.56% efficiency Trina achieved for mass production of 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells last year.

The company began construction last month on a new industrial park in the Chinese province of Qinghai that will produce silicon, high-purity polysilicon, monosilicon, wafers, cells and modules.

Other recent solar records include LONGi setting a conversion efficiency of 26.5% for silicon heterojunction cells while researchers in Switzerland last week reached a 31.25% conversion efficiency for perovskite-on-silicon cells.

