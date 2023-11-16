Trina Solar, Marubeni Australia sign MoU to supply 1.5GW PV modules in the Pacific

The company has secured a number of module supply agreements over the past couple of weeks, with the latest coming after it inked a 700MW supply deal with the Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation and a 200MW module and tracker supply with energy company MPower in Australia.

Moreover, during the first nine months of the year, Trina Solar shipped over 45GW of modules globally, as its revenue increased by 31% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2023.

Edison Zhou, head of Trina Solar of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, said: “Trina Solar is committed to empower industries around the world in their journey to achieve a net-zero future. The Oceanic region has great potential to harness the power of solar energy on its numerous off-grid islands. We thank Marubeni Australia for choosing Trina Solar as its partner. This MoU signifies a long-term strategic partnership for both parties to jointly help the region ramp up its solar capacity.”