Trina Solar, Marubeni Australia sign MoU to supply 1.5GW PV modules in the Pacific

Module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with wholesale distributor Marubeni Australia to supply 1.5GW of its ‘Vertex N’ modules in the Oceania region.
The agreement – which will span a five-year period – will see the Chinese manufacturer supply its TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) modules from the ‘Vertex N’ series to be deployed across the Pacific islands.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The company has secured a number of module supply agreements over the past couple of weeks, with the latest coming after it inked a 700MW supply deal with the Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation and a 200MW module and tracker supply with energy company MPower in Australia.
Moreover, during the first nine months of the year, Trina Solar shipped over 45GW of modules globally, as its revenue increased by 31% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2023.
Edison Zhou, head of Trina Solar of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, said: “Trina Solar is committed to empower industries around the world in their journey to achieve a net-zero future. The Oceanic region has great potential to harness the power of solar energy on its numerous off-grid islands. We thank Marubeni Australia for choosing Trina Solar as its partner. This MoU signifies a long-term strategic partnership for both parties to jointly help the region ramp up its solar capacity.”