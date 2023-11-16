Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trina Solar, Marubeni Australia sign MoU to supply 1.5GW PV modules in the Pacific

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

Module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with wholesale distributor Marubeni Australia to supply 1.5GW of its ‘Vertex N’ modules in the Oceania region.

The agreement – which will span a five-year period – will see the Chinese manufacturer supply its TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) modules from the ‘Vertex N’ series to be deployed across the Pacific islands.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company has secured a number of module supply agreements over the past couple of weeks, with the latest coming after it inked a 700MW supply deal with the Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation and a 200MW module and tracker supply with energy company MPower in Australia.

Moreover, during the first nine months of the year, Trina Solar shipped over 45GW of modules globally, as its revenue increased by 31% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2023.

Edison Zhou, head of Trina Solar of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, said: “Trina Solar is committed to empower industries around the world in their journey to achieve a net-zero future. The Oceanic region has great potential to harness the power of solar energy on its numerous off-grid islands. We thank Marubeni Australia for choosing Trina Solar as its partner. This MoU signifies a long-term strategic partnership for both parties to jointly help the region ramp up its solar capacity.”

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
marubeni, module supply agreement, mou, oceania, pacific islands, supply deal, trina solar, Vertex N

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023

PV Tech Premium - Enjoy 50% off in our Early Black Friday Sale

Enjoy 50% off in our Early Black Friday Sale

A world of insights awaits
Subscribe now

New subscribers only