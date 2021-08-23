Solar Media
News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing

Latest

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

News

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

Editors' Blog, Features

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

Features, Interviews
The record has been confirmed by the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar has achieved a new record efficiency of 23.56% for its mass production 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said the result was achieved at its State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology and had been independently confirmed by the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality.

“We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team, to realise the batch efficiency over 23.5% for larger-area 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells in production,” said Yifeng Chen, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D centre.

The result comes less than two months after Trina said its Vertex p-type monocrystalline silicon module achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03%, a result that was confirmed by TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord. The company was able to reach that milestone thanks in part to new soldering technology that minimises the gap between cells.

Earlier this month, Trina Solar shipped more than 59,000 of its 600W bifacial Vertex modules to Brazil for use in the Futura 1 Project, the first phase of which will have a capacity of 850MWp. That deal builds on a long-term module supply agreement signed earlier this year with US utility NextEra Energy totalling 4GW.

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

2 September 2021
As the solar market continues to grow and become cost-competitive with fossil fuels in markets across the world, the industry’s focus has become one of ensuring the best possible levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for each project. This equation, however, takes into account far more than just the cost or power of the modules and other components, and now the solar industry must learn to incorporate factors such as product reliability, mechanical load and overall system value to truly optimise LCOE and deliver a project that can stand up to the elements. In this webinar, Trina Solar will be joined by experts from Fraunhofer ISE to discuss the need to incorporate these values into project economics.
210mm, efficiency record, p-type, perc, smsl, trina solar

