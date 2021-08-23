Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

The record has been confirmed by the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar has achieved a new record efficiency of 23.56% for its mass production 210mm p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said the result was achieved at its State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology and had been independently confirmed by the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality.

“We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team, to realise the batch efficiency over 23.5% for larger-area 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells in production,” said Yifeng Chen, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D centre.

The result comes less than two months after Trina said its Vertex p-type monocrystalline silicon module achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03%, a result that was confirmed by TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord. The company was able to reach that milestone thanks in part to new soldering technology that minimises the gap between cells.

Earlier this month, Trina Solar shipped more than 59,000 of its 600W bifacial Vertex modules to Brazil for use in the Futura 1 Project, the first phase of which will have a capacity of 850MWp. That deal builds on a long-term module supply agreement signed earlier this year with US utility NextEra Energy totalling 4GW.