Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules

Latest

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

News

Mainstream Renewable Power completes financing for solar-wind platform in Chile

News

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Engie to develop 1.5GW of solar-wind-storage hybrid projects in Chile

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

News

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Trina Solar has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03% for larger-area industrial silicon p-type modules, the manufacturer said.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said its researchers were able to increase module efficiency thanks to new multi-busbar technology to improve optical shading while also using hybrid soldering technology that minimises the gap between cells.

The milestone, which has been independently confirmed by both TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord, was achieved with Trina’s Vertex p-type monocrystalline module that is based on 210mm x 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells.

“To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%,” said Yifeng Chen, head of Trina Solar’s high-efficiency cell and module R&D centre.

Having unveiled the Vertex range last year, Trina has since launched its 670W Vertex panel that has efficiencies of up to 21.6% and features non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection and multi-busbar technologies.

In 2020, the company shipped 15,915MW of PV modules, an increase of 81% year-on-year, as it benefited from a surge in shipments to markets across Europe and North America. It has since signed a long-term module supply agreement with US utility NextEra Energy totalling 4GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
210mm, efficiency record, perc, smsl, trina solar, trina vertex, vertex

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

June 25, 2021
Yesterday the US government ended months of speculation by enacting a withhold and release order (WRO) on solar imports to the US linked to specific polysilicon providers in China suspected of having used forced labour. Liam Stoker analyses what we know so far and, crucially, what the industry still needs to know before it can proceed.
PV Tech Premium

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

June 16, 2021
As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

April 29, 2021
In an exclusive interview with PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao, LONGi’s vice president of its business division Jun Lv has stressed that the industry must move beyond discussions around wafer and module size and refocus on innovations driving conversion efficiency and reduce cost
PV Tech Premium

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

April 26, 2021
LONGi’s ascent to the top of the solar module shipments league table captured headlines last week, but it also cements the view that consolidation in the sector is inevitable, with an oligarchy of majors dominating market share. Carrie Xiao assesses the prospects of those top five companies as 2021 heats up.

PV Tech Briefing: All eyes on Q3 as polysilicon reverberations continue

April 24, 2021
As polysilicon pricing continues to be volatile, this week’s Premium Briefing explores just how high pricing could climb to, when it may normalise, and what the likely impacts are on the downstream solar sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021