News

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Trina Solar's module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

News

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

News

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

News

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

News

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

News

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

This increase represents an unprecedented surge in shipments from a single company in the PV industry.

PV Tech recently reported that fellow SMSL member JA Solar had recorded PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase, year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.

In its first year back as a publicly listed company, Trina Solar had previously reported H1 2020 module shipments of 5,840MW, an increase of 37% over the prior year period.

Overseas shipments, predominantly what the company described as ‘high-margin regions’, had increased significantly and contributed majorly to the growth of net profit in the first half of 2020. Trina reported shipments of 1,071MW to North America, an increase of over 238%, from the prior year period, while shipments to Europe had reached 1,720MW, an increase of 60% year-on-year.

Shipment growth in the second half of 2020 therefore stood at an incredible 172.5%.

Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 had reached 15,915MW, compared to 8,756MW in 2029, an increase of over 81%, year-on-year.

Included in the full year PV module shipment figure was around 2,630MW shipped to its PV power plant systems business, possibly including shipments to its turnkey customer business ‘Trina Pro’.

The company had noted that its Chinese domestic power plant system business exceeded expectations, gaining nearly 1GW of PV bidding projects compared with the previous year.

Most of the project related business shipments were predominantly in the second half of the year.

The distributed PV system shipments and revenue both increased by more than 200% year-on-year, according to the company.

At the end of 2020, Trina Solar’’s total module production capacity had reached around 22GW.

Financials

Trina Solar’s revenue (operating income) for the full-year reached RMB29.418 billion (US$4.49 billion) in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 26.14%. Overseas markets accounted for 70.30% of operating income in 2020.

Trina Solar’s revenue (operating income) was RMB 29.418 billion (US$4.49 billion) in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 26.14%.

As with many PV manufacturers in 2020, Trina Solar was impacted by COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year. Sales in the first quarter were around US$839 million, the lowest quarterly figures it would report in 2020.

Revenue remained above US$1.0 billion in the second and third quarters, peaking at US$1.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Trina Solar reported its highest quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Increased PV project business revenue as well as revenue attributed to its new TrinaTracker business unit, which was said to have achieved shipments of around 2GW in 2020, contributed to the record revenue in the reporting period.

The SMSL manufacturer reported net profit of RMB1.229 billion (US$186.99 million), a year-on-year increase of 91.90%. The company’s net sales profit margin in 2020 was 4.18%, up from 3.01% in 2019.

According to Trina Solar, the gross profit margin of PV modules was 14.90% in 2020, or 19.31% excluding the impact of higher logistical costs and miscellaneous expenses.

Trina Solar’s fourth quarter net profits surpassed US$60 million on revenue of just over US$1.44 billion, compared to a net profit of US$51.63 million in the previous quarter on revenue of US$1.12 billion.

Trina Solar’s net profits were hit by COVID-19 in the first quarter and increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, due to material and logistics cost increases.

Like its close rival, JA Solar the company was impacted by hikes in material prices and transportation costs as well as rising wafer and solar cell prices.

Trina Solar also reported a bad debt provision for accounts receivable of over US$557.6 million (US$84.82 million) in 2020. In comparison, JA Solar had announced asset impairment charges in 2020 of approximately RMB169.1 million (US$25.74 million).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
pv modules, trina solar

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

March 24, 2021
China-based integrated monocrystalline PV manufacturer Solargiga Energy has warned that despite a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020, supply chain issues led to expected losses of around RMB215 million (US$33 million) for the year.
Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

March 23, 2021
PV Tech delves into the performance of the top five publicly-listed US residential solar installers – Tesla, Sunrun, SunPower, Vivint Solar and Sunnova – detailing how they grew their market share in 2020, how regionality affected installs last year, and what hurdles the sector can expect in 2021.

Q&A: Trina Solar’s Franck Zhang discusses the next steps for 210mm modules on the road to 670W+

March 23, 2021
PV Tech speaks to Franck Zhang, head of global product strategy and market at Trina Solar, to discover the next steps for 210mm modules as power outputs continue to grow.

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

March 18, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is guiding a significant increase in PV module and energy storage shipments, resulting in full year 2021 revenue of between US$5.6 billion to US$6.0 billion, over 70% higher than revenue reported for 2020.

TZS targeting 55GW of 210mm mono wafer capacity by end of 2021

March 16, 2021
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is setting its sights on achieving a 150% increase in 210mm monocrystalline wafer capacity by the end of 2021.

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

March 15, 2021
Talesun Solar is planning a new 5GW PV manufacturing hub in Siyang Economic Development Zone, Shuyang County, Jiangsu Province, China.

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition 'happening far too slowly' – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker 'AGILE' (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
