Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

The latest achievement has been certificated by the calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. The 26.58% solar cell efficiency was achieved in an industrial large-area 350.4 cm2 n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell.

The solar cell used for this new conversion efficiency record used the company’s rectangular wafer design. The substrate is n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime.

Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO at Trinasolar, said: “This achievement demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPCon solar cells. Trinasolar will continue to invest on the R&D of TOPCon solar cells and modules, making TOPCon the most competitive technology while strengthening intellectual property protection and keeping advanced technologies firmly in our hands.”

According to the company, this marks the 28th time it has achieved a solar cell or module conversion efficiency or power output record. Earlier this year, Trinasolar reached a maximum power output of 740.6W for a 210mm i-TOPCon module. This record was certified by German certification firm TÜV SÜD.