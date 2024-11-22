Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

US representatives propose suspension of 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

News

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

News

Silfab Solar secures US$100 million financing for South Carolina solar cell plant

News

J&V Energy enters the Philippines utility-scale solar market with 180MW acquisition

News

How AI can improve the performance of solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

Maturing PPA market is a ‘real game-changer’ for the Romanian solar sector, says Rezolv

Features, Interviews

Masdar signs deals for over 6GW of new Egyptian solar capacity, plus 4GW of manufacturing capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The new cell efficiency comes less than a month after the company achieved the previous record with 25.9% conversion efficiency. Image: Trina Solar.

Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar has achieved a conversion efficiency of 26.58% for a bifacial industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell.

The new cell efficiency comes less than a month after the company broke the previous record for this type of cell, with a conversion efficiency of 25.9%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The latest achievement has been certificated by the calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. The 26.58% solar cell efficiency was achieved in an industrial large-area 350.4 cm2 n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell.

The solar cell used for this new conversion efficiency record used the company’s rectangular wafer design. The substrate is n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime.

Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO at Trinasolar, said: “This achievement demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPCon solar cells. Trinasolar will continue to invest on the R&D of TOPCon solar cells and modules, making TOPCon the most competitive technology while strengthening intellectual property protection and keeping advanced technologies firmly in our hands.”

According to the company, this marks the 28th time it has achieved a solar cell or module conversion efficiency or power output record. Earlier this year, Trinasolar reached a maximum power output of 740.6W for a 210mm i-TOPCon module. This record was certified by German certification firm TÜV SÜD.

cell efficiency, i-TOPCon, isfh, trina solar, trinasolar

Read Next

A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

US ITC to investigate Trinasolar TOPCon patent cases amid uncertain US future

November 20, 2024
Since filing the complaints, Trinasolar has announced the sale of its Texas solar module manufacturing facility to Freyr Battery.
Freyr manufacturing facilities.
Premium

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

November 15, 2024
Freyr told PV Tech Premium that its acquisition of a Trina solar plant aims to build a solar and storage manufacturing space in the US.
An RWE project in Poland.

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

November 12, 2024
Trinasolar spoke to PV Tech ahead of the Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event about the PV potential in Eastern Europe.
Signing the contract was CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan (3rd from left) and Trinasolar Executive President Helena Li (4th from left). Witnessing the signing is President of Citicore Construction, Inc. Alreetz Santander (2nd from left) together with Citicore Group CFO Lucia Roderos (leftmost); Trinasolar President of Asia Pacific Todd Li (5th from left) together with Trinasolar Group Director for South, Southeast, and Central Asia, Elva Wang (rightmost).

Trinasolar, Citicore in 2GW Philippines TOPCon module supply deal

November 12, 2024
CREC will receive delivery of Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W Series of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.
Manufacturing at a FREYR plant.

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

November 7, 2024
Freyr Battery has agreed to acquire a 5GW module manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas from Trina Solar.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar investigates major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

November 4, 2024
The cases are being pursued against JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, and Trinasolar, some of the world's largest PV manufacturers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

News

Saudi Arabia awards 2GW Al Sadawi solar project to Masdar consortium

News

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News

China to decrease export tax rebate rate for some PV products to 9%

News

Enel to focus on onshore wind and dispatchable technologies in 2025-2027 period

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.