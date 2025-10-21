Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

Leading Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar has signed a module supply agreement with Malaysian renewable energy developer Mestron Energy.
Under the terms of the deal, the manufacturer will supply the developer with 50MW of its Vertex N solar modules, bifacial n-type modules that use industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) solar cells. The company announced a record power conversion efficiency of 25.9% for the cells in October 2024, but did not specify which modules in the range would be supplied to Mestron Energy.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
“Partnering with Trinasolar presents an excellent opportunity to support Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s renewable energy development,” said Por Teong Eng, managing director of Mestron Energy. “We believe that solar installations will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create a sustainable future.”
Malaysia’s energy mix remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, with figures from think tank Ember showing that just 19% of its electricity was generated by low-carbon sources in 2024, with a mere 2% coming from solar and wind projects.
However, a number of significant projects have been announced so far this year, including a 1.5GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the country, backed by global investment firm Brookfield, and Trinasolar noted that its deal with Mestron Energy demonstrates the “growing demand for corporate renewable energy solutions” in the country.
Trinasolar shipped 15GW of modules in the first half of this year, but its revenues fell 21.48% compared to the first half of 2024 amid ongoing competition between leading Chinese manufacturers to cut module prices, which has hampered the profitability of their shipments.