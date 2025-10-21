Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“Partnering with Trinasolar presents an excellent opportunity to support Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s renewable energy development,” said Por Teong Eng, managing director of Mestron Energy. “We believe that solar installations will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create a sustainable future.”

Malaysia’s energy mix remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, with figures from think tank Ember showing that just 19% of its electricity was generated by low-carbon sources in 2024, with a mere 2% coming from solar and wind projects.

However, a number of significant projects have been announced so far this year, including a 1.5GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the country, backed by global investment firm Brookfield, and Trinasolar noted that its deal with Mestron Energy demonstrates the “growing demand for corporate renewable energy solutions” in the country.

Trinasolar shipped 15GW of modules in the first half of this year, but its revenues fell 21.48% compared to the first half of 2024 amid ongoing competition between leading Chinese manufacturers to cut module prices, which has hampered the profitability of their shipments.