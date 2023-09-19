TrinaTracker to supply 108MW Colombian PV plant in deal with PowerChina

Tepuy Solar will be developed by Colombian electricity supplier Medellin Electric Power Company, whilst PowerChina – a wholly Chinese state-owned civil engineering and energy firm – will handle the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

TrinaTracker – a subsidiary of major vertically integrated Chinese solar manufacturer and ‘Solar Module Super League’ member TrinaSolar – said that South America is a particularly ripe market for solar trackers, with an 80% market penetration compared with the global 45% average. The company has a 2.5GW tracker manufacturing facility in Brazil, opened earlier this month, and it said that it would continue to pursue new projects in the region.

Last month, US developer Atlas Renewables and Colombian Isagen announced a partnership to build a 1GW PV project in Colombia, and the government announced plans earlier this year to repurpose a 290MW coal generation plant into a solar-plus-storage facility.

PowerChina has a significant foothold in South America already, having announced development of a seventh, 343MW Brazilian solar PV plant in March. The state-owned company has projects across 11 countries in the Americas – over 300MW of which are in Colombia according to the company’s press release – which add up to over US$100 billion.