Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

Editors' Blog, Features

Public review launched into almost 1GW of solar-plus-storage projects in California

News

Hanwha Solutions set to acquire RES Group’s French renewables development business

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A Waaree Solar manufacturing line under development. Image: Waaree.

Three Indian manufacturers are said to be eyeing up investments in their solar manufacturing capacity as efforts to take advantage of protective measures and financial supports ramp up.

Reports in local press earlier this week suggested that India-based module manufacturers Vikram Solar and Waaree are considering the launch of initial public offerings (IPO), both aimed at raising around US$200 million, in a bid to finance new module manufacturing facilities.

Neither company responded to requests for comment by PV Tech this week.

The news came just a week after Delhi-based glass manufacturer Asahi India Glass and Vikasha Group, based in Ahmedabad, announced a joint venture to establish a solar glass manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The facility, expected to be commissioned within the next 18 – 24 months, would have an initial manufacturing capacity equivalent to fulfil the glass necessary for around 3GW of solar modules, the companies said.

While Vikasha has experience in producing various components for solar modules, including frames, encapsulants and backsheets, the move would represent a diversification of Asahi into the solar glass market having historically focused on other glass segments, specifically the automotive sector. Asahi professes to currently supply around 70% of India’s domestic car manufacturing glass demand.

The expansions come as India is in the process of recalibrating its policy environment in order to stimulate more domestic investment in solar manufacturing. While safeguard tariffs on solar imports expired last week, essentially creating a window where overseas manufacturers can export to India without tariffs, a basic customs duty (BCD) is to come into force from 1 April 2022, levying duties of up to 40% on solar cells and modules.

The BCD, alongside a production-linked incentive (PLI) aimed at financially supporting manufacturers establishing new facilities in the country, is fully intended to revitalise India’s domestic solar manufacturing sector and reduce the dominance of Chinese manufacturers as the country prepares for a significant upscaling of solar PV deployment.

Last month RK Singh, India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, told an industry event that it was “unhealthy” for Chinese manufacturers to dominate solar manufacturing, arguing that bases outside of China were necessary to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions.

While Vikram Solar opened a new 1.3GW module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu last month, the first of a number of expansions lined up for the state, US thin film solar manufacturer First Solar also unveiled plans to open a 3.3GWdc module facility in the country, but stressed the expansion was subject to it receiving “satisfactory” incentives.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
asahi india glass, capacity expansion, finance, first solar, india, investment, ipo, manufacturing, rk singh, vikasha group, vikram solar, waaree

Read Next

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

August 9, 2021
Solar glass provider Xinyi Solar has reported a more-than-doubling of profits in H1 2021, but warned that weaker demand and lower prices for solar glass will dampen its results in the second half of the year.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

August 6, 2021
In the last installment of our special feature on Europe’s solar market, we take a look at the challenges and hurdles that remain and, crucially, how the solar sector can overcome them.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

August 5, 2021
While solar deployment throughout Europe is expected to soar, can the same be said for manufacturing on the continent? As part of this week’s special feature on European solar, Liam Stoker assesses the potential for solar manufacturing to return to Europe.

CIP, Amp Energy to develop 1.7GWp of renewables in India

August 4, 2021
Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has signed an agreement with Amp Energy to enable the addition of 1.7GWp of renewables projects in India.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: Europe’s other hot markets

August 4, 2021
The latest installment of PV Tech’s special feature on Europe’s solar renaissance rounds-up the rest of the continent’s key markets, examining the key drivers behind solar growth in Portugal, France and the UK, amongst others.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The emergent markets

August 3, 2021
This installment of PV Tech’s European solar special uncovers the emerging markets of Europe’s PV sector, including Poland, Denmark and Greece.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021