TSK, AES to develop 180MW solar PV plants in the Dominican Republic

However, the company has not disclosed when the project is expected to reach commercial operation. PV Tech reached out to TSK for more information on the plants.

Both companies previously worked together in the Dominican Republic with the construction of three plants with a combined capacity of 430MW.

The Spanish company continues to increase its diverse portfolio of more than 11GW projects across wind, solar, biomass and other clean energies.

Moreover, the Caribbean country keeps attracting solar developments this year, with local power producer EGE Haina signing a definitive concession contract with the Dominican National Energy Commission to build an 80MW solar PV plant in the Santiago province.