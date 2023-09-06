TW (Tongwei) Solar eyes going global with a local focus

TW (Tongwei) Solar entered the PV industry in 2006, initially specialising in polysilicon production before going on to establish itself as a world-leading manufacturer, currently creating waves in the high-efficiency PV module sector. With significant experience in plant construction and O&M making it a fully vertically integrated organisation, Tongwei made its debut on the Fortune Global 500 list in August, ranking 476th with a revenue of CNY 214.882 billion (US$29.5 billion).
The company’s products come from four major bases in the Chinese cities of Hefei, Jintang, Yancheng and Nantong and, as of the end of 2022, its module shipments had already reached an impressive 7.94GW, placing it among the top ten manufacturers in the world and recognised as one of the fastest growing players in the sector. For 2023, the module production capacity target has been set at 80GW, with a shipment target of 35GW.
As part of its expansion during the second half of 2022, the company offered two new module products, based on half-cut and shingled module technology.
The Terra series shingled modules have since enjoyed great success within the high-end residential market, with European shipments last year reaching 3GW and company analysts suggesting that, of every seven households to install a rooftop PV unit, one had chosen Terra.
Demand for the company’s products has been strong in Europe, partly due to the widespread issue of high energy prices and a continent-wide momentum to implement the energy transition, with European governments actively promoting the adoption of green energy.
With a footprint now covering over 40 countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Chile, Brazil and Japan, the company’s rapid emergence as a module manufacturer has cemented its status as one of the industry’s major vertically integrated players.
With the solar industry currently undergoing a period of evolution, with a range of new technology options in terms of wafer sizes, module types and manufacturing approaches, Tongwei Solar has placed itself firmly at the forefront of the move towards n-type, unveiling two new n-type module products: the TNC-182, with optimized size and rectangular wafer cell technology, and the silver-free 210-THC.
Tongwei N-Type passivated contact Cell (TNC)
The company’s new TNC-182 innovates on the 182-72 version and is designed for optimal cell and module sizes. The power of the new module has been further increased by 25-30W and can now exceed 600W.
Tongwei Heterojunction Cell (THC)
The newly unveiled 210-THC module features multiple technological breakthroughs, including the adoption of silver-free, ultra-thin wafer and bifacial microcrystal technologies, plus high-performance target doping and light injection.
The substitution of silver with copper electroplating has further narrowed the cost gap with PERC modules, with the new product also having a lower temperature coefficient and higher levels of bifaciality, which can further increase power generation. The company expects to commence mass production of the module in the near future.
THC cell records
Tongwei Solar completed China’s first gigawatt-scale HJT production line in 2021 and went on to complete the development of the industry’s first 210 double-sided microcrystal module in early 2023. In March, the company set a world record of 26.18% for HJT cell efficiency in mass production, certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, Germany (ISFH), and has since gone on to break its own HJT power records on four occasions. The power of the TWMHF-66HD module can now reach up to 743.68W, ushering in the 740W+ era.
PV Tech recently reported that the company had made huge strides in its product line expansion and deployment of new technology, whilst also increasing its investment on R&D to pursue technological innovation and product upgrades. However, it was aware of strong competition from other major global PV players, and its primary strategy to combat this is to expand globally as quickly as possible.
The planned establishment of a local presence in key markets will enable the company to better serve its growing customer base, taking its worldwide expansion to the next level and allowing it to take advantage of the current widespread demand for high-efficiency modules.