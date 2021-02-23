Solar Media
Up to 209GW of solar PV to be installed in 2021, BloombergNEF forecasts

By Liam Stoker
Up to 209GW of solar PV to be installed in 2021, BloombergNEF forecasts

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

US solar sector asks Biden to end 'punitive and ill-conceived' bifacial tariffs

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

India poised for 'landmark year' for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

A solar installation in Chile conducted by Solarcentury. Image: Solarcentury.

As much as 209GW of solar PV could be installed this year, BloombergNEF (BNEF) has said, with project activity booming in most international markets.  

Annual deployment is also expected to continue to climb over the coming years, with BNEF’s optimistic forecast expecting 221GW to be installed in 2022 and 240GW in 2023.

The research organisation has today published its Q1 2021 Global PV Market Outlook, which states that at least 160GW of solar will be deployed in 2021. But its range for the year extends up to the optimistic forecast of 209GW, citing strong deployment forecasts in India and China in particular.

Even the lower end of guidance would constitute a 13% jump on 2020’s installation figure of around 141GW, with the 209GW figure amounting to a near 50% increase in installations.

That optimistic projection exceeds the previous high forecast of 194GW issued by BNEF last month, indicating the scale of confidence in high-growth markets including China.

Speaking to PV Tech today, BNEF’s head of solar Jenny Chase said China was ready to “hit the accelerator” after establishing a target of becoming net zero by 2060. “I don’t think anyone really knows how they’re going to get to net zero yet, but the obvious place to start is just to build a load of renewables,” Chase said.

BNEF expects China to have installed around 52GWdc of solar last year, with this set to increase to between 65 – 75GW this year.

Despite this level of growth BNEF has dismissed any potential concerns around supply shortages, pointing towards “massive” expansions of polysilicon, wafer and glass capacity that have been planned. Numerous new facilities have been announced and new partnerships formed in order to meet industry demand. While some polysilicon bottlenecks will remain, prices for the material are expected to stabilise at around US$12/kg this year.

This steady stream of raw materials will also help facilitate module capacity, which BNEF expects to remain strong. Prices for standard modules – based on 166mm wafers – are expected to fall to around U$0.19c/W this year, dropping again to US$0.18c/W in 2022 and hitting US$0.15c/W in 2025. Larger-format modules such as those featuring 210mm wafers are expected to command a premium, however, with their benefits helping to achieve cost reductions elsewhere on the system.

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

February 23, 2021
Solavio Labs, an Indian start-up that provides autonomous solar panel cleaning technology, is expanding its footprint to North America and the Middle East after securing fresh funding.

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

February 22, 2021
COVID-19-induced project delays impacted India’s solar power transition last year, but 2021 is still set to be a “landmark year” for the resource, according to new research.

‘Blockbuster’ 2020 for US renewables as record 16.5GW of solar deployed

February 18, 2021
The US renewables industry overcame headwinds in 2020 to post record deployment figures and continue a decade-long growth trend, a joint report from BloombergNEF (BNEF) and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) has revealed.

Azure Power reaches 2GW of operational solar despite module supply issues

February 11, 2021
Azure Power overcame module procurement challenges to end its third quarter with 1,987MW of operational solar capacity, a 10% increase year-on-year.

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

February 10, 2021
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia, while securing 46GW of PV glass from China's Flat Glass Co.

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

February 10, 2021
The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

Subscribe to Newsletter

Energy Storage Summit

February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

April 13, 2021
