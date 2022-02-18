Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

News

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

News

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

News

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

News

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational PV plant in Texas, the leading state for utility-scale solar deployment last year. Image: Lightsource bp.

Utility-scale solar deployment in the US reached a new high last year despite scores of projects being pushed back, in part due to a lack of regulatory certainty impacting the availability of modules, according to the American Clean Power (ACP) Association.

Solar installs jumped 19% year-on-year to 12,364MW, bringing the country’s total utility-scale solar capacity up to around 60.6GW, the trade body said in its Clean Power Quarterly 2021 Q4 report.

Texas topped solar installations in 2021, with 3,774MW added, followed by California in a distant second with 1,154MW, Florida (955MW), Virginia (873MW) and Georgia (693MW).

Despite the rise in installs, PV plants totalling more than 6GW were pushed back beyond their expected commissioning in 2021, with supply chain constraints and trade barriers the major culprits headwinds that ACP expects to continue to hamper the growth of the industry “for the foreseeable future”.

With the US’s solar pipeline in Q4 jumping 11% sequentially, the country now has more than 66GW of utility-scale PV under construction or in advanced development.

Nonetheless, the report said supply chain issues and trade barriers continue to threaten to significantly delay or even lead to the cancellation of projects, especially those unable to take delivery of modules due to product detainment at ports.

Last year, the US banned the imports of silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry in response to allegations of the use of forced labour in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. Some solar module shipments have since been detained at US ports.

Combined with wind and utility-scale energy storage installations, a total of 27.7GW of capacity was added in the US last year, meaning the country has surpassed 200GW of deployed clean power.

However, ACP said last year’s clean power deployment was only 45% of what’s required to stay on track for an emissions-free power sector.

Heather Zichal, ACP CEO, urged Congress to take action to create a clean energy future that will help create more jobs and combat the climate crisis. “Surpassing over 200GW of clean energy is a significant milestone for the United States and shows that we can achieve even more with strong public policy support for the industry.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
American Clean Power Association, california, deployment statistics, supply chain, texas, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

February 18, 2022
Latin America-focused solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a BRL406 million (US$76 million) loan from Brazil's BNB development bank for the construction of a 239MW solar PV project.

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

February 18, 2022
Leading US solar installer Sunrun installed 792MW of solar capacity in 2021, a 31% growth on 2020, exceeding guidance, reflecting the highest growth rate in five years and bringing its total networked capacity to 4.7GW, according to its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results.
PV Tech Premium

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

February 18, 2022
Having completed its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is now accelerating efforts to develop bi-directional charging to offer a package that benefits homeowners and its installer partners while easing pressure on the grid.

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

February 17, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has closed a €400 million (US$455 million) loan facility with CarVal Investors that it will use to develop more than 2GW of solar PV across Europe by 2025.

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

February 17, 2022
US utility Appalachian Power has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 150MW of solar in West Virginia with an option to include battery energy storage systems (BESS).
PV Tech Premium

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

February 17, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts, companies and banks in Brazil to explore the options available to solar companies when it comes to getting their projects financed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.