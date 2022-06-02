Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

News

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

News

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

News

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Product Reviews

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

News

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

News

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

Featured Articles, Features

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

News

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (pictured) said addressing gridlock on the country’s energy networks was critical. Image: US DOE.

The US Department of Energy has launched a new collaboration project aimed at making it cheaper and quicker to connect renewables projects to the country’s grid.

The Interconnection Innovation e-Xhange (i2X) programme will bring together grid operators, utilities, renewables developers and other stakeholders with the intent of connecting more clean power generation to the country’s grid.

Its task will be to solve the various challenges facing the power sector as renewables proliferate, as demonstrated by the soaring amounts of renewables and energy storage sitting in interconnection queues across the country.

The programme, which is funded by US President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will aim to reduce waiting times for such clean resources while simultaneously making connections cheaper to obtain.

It will assess areas including lack of data, human resource challenges and the need for complicated grid impact assessments, providing technical assistance to the programmes partners to develop solutions to those problems.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that eliminating gridlock and accelerating renewables deployment is “critical to increasing access to cheaper electricity for American families and businesses”.

“Funding in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help DOE and our National Labs build a coalition of problem solvers to tackle interconnection issues, ensure grid reliability and develop equitable solutions for all communities.” 

Organisations that form part of i2X will also collaborate with the DOE’s solar and wind offices and the country’s national labs to develop a five-year roadmap that determines appropriate goals and research gaps.

National labs collaborating in the project include Berkeley Lab, PNNL and NREL.

Parties interested in joining the programme can do so here, while a virtual kickoff event is to be held on 7 June 2022 with Secretary Granholm. Registration can be found here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bipartisan infrastructure law, department of energy, grid, interconnection, jennifer granholm, renewables, solar energy, us doe

Read Next

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

June 2, 2022
Europe can go above and beyond the 740GWdc solar target set within the REPowerEU plan, but stakeholders remain split on the strategy.

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

June 2, 2022
PV Tech summarises the solar industry’s major module launches in 2022 so far and the cutting edge technologies on display.

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

June 1, 2022
Rallies are set to be held in San Francisco and Los Angeles as the California Public Utilities Commission meets to discuss controversial net metering proposals for the state.
PV Tech Premium

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

June 1, 2022
Late last year AES Corporation unveiled the Atlas, an automated solar deployment robot the company claimed to be a first of its kind. Here, AES gives PV Tech the full story of its development.

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

May 31, 2022
PV Tech speaks to PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico about the latest solar module performance trends, supply chain concerns and early TOPCon indications.

China set to double solar installations to 108GW this year, claims NEA

May 31, 2022
China expects to install up to 108GW of solar this year, nearly double the capacity it installed last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

Features, Interviews

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

News

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

News

China set to double solar installations to 108GW this year, claims NEA

News

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

News

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021