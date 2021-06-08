Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

News

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced several financing packages to support the US’ clean energy transition. Image: Department of Energy

The US Department of Energy (DOE) aims to bring the cost of making clean hydrogen down 80% in 10 years as part of a wider call for new developments in the energy sector.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the target “ambitious yet achievable” on Monday (7 June) as she launched the DOE’s Energy Earthshots scheme: an “all-hands-on-deck” call for R&D initiatives to speed up low-carbon energy deployment.

Granholm said the Earthshots, which calls for projects that address technological challenges and cut costs, will tackle “the toughest remaining barriers to quickly deploy emerging clean energy technologies at scale”. The first of these focuses on reducing the price of hydrogen production 80% to around US$1 per kg within the next decade, focusing on renewable, nuclear and thermal conversion. Analysis from IHS Markit suggests that electrolysis costs below US$2/kg would make green hydrogen competitive with traditional hydrogen. Seven power companies in Europe, including Iberdrola and ACWA, set up a coalition of their own last December to drive the cost of producing green hydrogen down below that benchmark by 2026.

“Clean hydrogen is a game changer,” Granholm said. “It will help decarbonize high-polluting heavy-duty and industrial sectors, while delivering good-paying clean energy jobs and realizing a net zero economy by 2050.”

Called the Hydrogen Shot, the initiative sets out a framework for developing a cost-effective clean hydrogen sector within the American Jobs Plan President Biden launched earlier this year. The US$2 trillion plan initially included several fiscal benefits for solar and energy storage developers. The additional framework will also fund demonstration projects for new low-carbon hydrogen systems.

“By achieving Hydrogen Shot’s 80% cost reduction goal, we can unlock a five-fold increase in demand by increasing clean hydrogen production from pathways such as renewables, nuclear, and thermal conversion,” the DOE said in a statement.

As part of the call for new developments, the DOE’s Hydrogen Program issued a Request for Information (RFI) on demonstrations that could reduce the cost of hydrogen power production, lower carbon emissions, create jobs and benefit disadvantaged communities. The sub-division is seeking feedback from industry players, investors, developers, academics, research laboratories and government agencies on potential demonstration projects and identifying regions in the US that would be ideal for setting up new hydrogen power systems. The DOE has set a deadline for responses of 5pm ET on 7 July.

The Earthshot scheme’s launch follows a string of initiatives Granholm has rolled out in recent months to meet Biden’s goal of decarbonising the American electricity grid by 2035 and halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The DOE initially earmarked US$128 million for research and development projects that will create new solar technologies, from high-performance modules to trackers and other components, that can extend the life of a plant from 30 years to 50.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
department of energy, doe, green hydrogen, jennifer granholm, research and development, US department of energy, us doe

Read Next

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

June 1, 2021
Renewables investor Magnora AG has said it will increase its investment in perovskite solar specialist Evolar, taking a 40.7% stake in the company.

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

May 31, 2021
Researchers at the University of Sheffield have found a new way to extend the life of perovskite materials by more than three months, paving the way for new solar cell technologies.

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

May 27, 2021
Plans have been revealed for a US$1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi that will be powered by a dedicated 800MW solar project.

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

May 25, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is working with US power technology distributor Cummins on what the pair claim will be one of the world’s largest green hydrogen facilities in Spain.

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

May 21, 2021
Spanish power company Iberdrola is working with car maker Mitsubishi’s power business to develop green hydrogen and battery energy storage projects.

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

May 20, 2021
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Siemens Energy have inaugurated the Middle East’s first industrial-scale, solar-powered green hydrogen project, which is powered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021