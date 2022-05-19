Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

News

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 4.0 X module, commits to 15GW manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Renewables curtailment ‘will help to bridge the gap’ in producing green hydrogen

News

UN sets out five actions to jumpstart renewable energy transition

News

Shoals adjusts outlook due to increasingly ‘challenging’ US solar environment

News

LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
US house Representatives have joined the chorus of lawmakers asking for an expedited resolution of the AD/CVD by writing to US President Joe Biden. Image: Pixabay.

More than 80 US House representatives have joined a chorus of lawmakers opposing the solar tariffs investigation and pressed US President Joe Biden to expedite it.

In a letter signed by 85 members of Congress’ lower chamber, US President Joe Biden and the Department of Commerce were asked to expedite a preliminary determination to the alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Many of us have repeatedly cautioned against the severe negative consequences this inquiry would have on the U.S. solar industry, and now that this investigation has been initiated, those consequences are playing out across the United States,” the letter reads.

“Mr. President, we commend you for setting ambitious emissions targets to reach 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero economy-wide emissions by 2050. However, the present anti-circumvention inquiry threatens to completely derail the progress we have made.”

The full text of the letter can be seen here.

The representatives are the latest group of US politicians to urge for an accelerated preliminary determination of the AD/CVD investigation, after a bipartisan group of senators and governors did the same earlier this month.

In a similar tone taken by previous lawmakers, the letter highlighted the effects of tariffs up to 250% could have on the solar industry as a whole and the setbacks it would have on the country’s goal to reach zero-emission electricity by 2035.

Many companies across the US solar industry have already been affected by the consequences of the investigation, with EPC contractors lamenting the current situation and others having its first quarter affected by it and revising its revenues for the rest of the year due to the uncertainty of the solar market and possible delays and cancellations in the coming quarters.

Earlier this week, eight PV manufacturers, among them JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS were selected from the Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide more information on their operations in the four countries concerned by the AD/CVD investigation.

Last week, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raised her concerns about the country’s ability to reach zero-emission electricity by 2035 if the solar tariffs investigation resolution was not met fast enough.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, anti dumping, circumvention, countervailing, department of commerce, house of representatives, import tariffs, joe biden, us congress, us solar

Read Next

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

May 18, 2022
US solar EPC company iSun doubled its Q1 revenue year-on-year but has lowered its 2022 guidance as a result of module procurement challenges within its utility-scale unit.
PV Tech Premium

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

May 18, 2022
Identifying reliable module supply has become a huge challenge in the PV industry over the past couple of years. Moving forward, the industry needs to create a more globally-diversified manufacturing footprint, thereby avoiding any unexpected trade-related barriers that could be enforced. Understanding which module suppliers are going to prevail in this landscape will become of key importance over the next 12-18 months, Finlay Colville explains

Shoals adjusts outlook due to increasingly ‘challenging’ US solar environment

May 18, 2022
Shoals Technologies has become the latest solar manufacturer to adjust its guidance for the year, blaming an “increasingly challenging environment” caused by the US AD/CVD investigation.

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

May 17, 2022
A bipartisan group of US governors have pressured the President Joe Biden and Gina Raimondo to expedite the anti-dumping circumvention investigation (AD/CVD).

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

May 17, 2022
Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) for 1-1.5GW of resources to be added before 2027.

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

May 16, 2022
JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS are among eight PV manufacturers that have been selected by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide further information on their operations as part of the agency’s ongoing tariff circumvention investigation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021