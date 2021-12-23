Solar Media
News

US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

News

Mining company Ark Energy acquires Australian solar developer Epuron

News

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

News

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

News

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

Editors' Blog, Features

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features
The 181 MW Lily solar + storage project (pictured) is located east of Dallas, Texas. Image: Enel Green Power.

A round-up of the latest solar news from the US, including project completions from Enel Green Power and National Grid and Lightsource bp mobilising construction on two more assets.

Enel Green Power connects maiden US solar-storage project

21 December 2021: Enel Green Power North America has completed its first solar-storage hybrid project in the US.

The Lily solar + storage project combines 181MW of solar PV with 55MWdc of battery energy storage. The facility forms part of Enel’s bid to install 600MW of energy storage capacity in Texas’ power grid by 2022.

The site is located east of Dallas and Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada, said its completion was a “milestone” that “signals a new era for our company”.

“We are ready to answer the call of policymakers and business leaders to accelerate the energy transition in North America. As such, we are committing more investment than ever before to achieve accelerated growth targets,” he added.

Lightsource bp closes financing, starts construction on solar duo

21 December 2021:Lightsource bp has closed financing and started construction on two large-scale solar farms in the US.

The developer revealed it had closed financing on the 173MW Bellflower solar project in Indiana and 293MWdc Sun Mountain solar project in Colorado this week.

The US$376 million multi-project financing project comprised debt provided by four mandated lead arrangers, namely ING Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, HSBC USA and NatWest.

Lightsource bp is to provide the balance of equity requirements.

“This project financing transaction is a demonstration of the continued confidence that top-tier investors and power offtakers have in Lightsource bp, and the quality of our solar assets,” Kevin Smith, Americas CEO at Lightsource bp, said.

National Grid Renewables energises 200MW Prairie Wolf project in Illinois

17 December 2021: National Grid Renewables has started commercial operations at the 200MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Coles County, Illinois.

The project is located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) area and is to supply power to US food production firm Cargill through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA).

Constructed by SOLV Energy, the site uses First Solar’s Series 6 thin film solar modules.

colocation, enel green power, energy storage, financing, hybrid, investment, lightsource bp, national grid renewables, us round-up

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

December 23, 2021
Lightsource bp has formed a joint venture with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás to invest in solar and hydrogen infrastructure in Portugal.

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

December 23, 2021
With Democrats needing to come up with revised legislation to salvage President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, renewable energy provisions should be prioritised to accelerate decarbonisation efforts, writes Jules Scully.

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

December 22, 2021
Solar developer ib vogt has secured up to €270 million in financing to help it continue to pivot towards a build-own-operate strategy for a gigawatt-scale portfolio of solar assets.

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

December 21, 2021
Microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles Power Electronics has launched on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market through a virtual listing ceremony in Hangzhou

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

December 21, 2021
Renewables investor Magnora has increased its ownership in Swedish solar cell technology company Evolar from 40.7% to 50%.

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

December 21, 2021
Lightsource bp has closed on a US$100 million financing package for the 130MW Black Bear Solar energy project in Montgomery County, Alabama, which once complete will increase the state’s total installed solar capacity by more than 20%, according to Lightsource bp.

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
