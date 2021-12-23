US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

The 181 MW Lily solar + storage project (pictured) is located east of Dallas, Texas. Image: Enel Green Power.

A round-up of the latest solar news from the US, including project completions from Enel Green Power and National Grid and Lightsource bp mobilising construction on two more assets.

Enel Green Power connects maiden US solar-storage project

21 December 2021: Enel Green Power North America has completed its first solar-storage hybrid project in the US.

The Lily solar + storage project combines 181MW of solar PV with 55MWdc of battery energy storage. The facility forms part of Enel’s bid to install 600MW of energy storage capacity in Texas’ power grid by 2022.

The site is located east of Dallas and Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada, said its completion was a “milestone” that “signals a new era for our company”.

“We are ready to answer the call of policymakers and business leaders to accelerate the energy transition in North America. As such, we are committing more investment than ever before to achieve accelerated growth targets,” he added.

Lightsource bp closes financing, starts construction on solar duo

21 December 2021:Lightsource bp has closed financing and started construction on two large-scale solar farms in the US.

The developer revealed it had closed financing on the 173MW Bellflower solar project in Indiana and 293MWdc Sun Mountain solar project in Colorado this week.

The US$376 million multi-project financing project comprised debt provided by four mandated lead arrangers, namely ING Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, HSBC USA and NatWest.

Lightsource bp is to provide the balance of equity requirements.

“This project financing transaction is a demonstration of the continued confidence that top-tier investors and power offtakers have in Lightsource bp, and the quality of our solar assets,” Kevin Smith, Americas CEO at Lightsource bp, said.

National Grid Renewables energises 200MW Prairie Wolf project in Illinois

17 December 2021: National Grid Renewables has started commercial operations at the 200MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Coles County, Illinois.

The project is located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) area and is to supply power to US food production firm Cargill through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA).

Constructed by SOLV Energy, the site uses First Solar’s Series 6 thin film solar modules.