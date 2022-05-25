Subscribe
US ROUND-UP: Pivot Energy develops community solar portfolio, Duke Energy energises first solar plant in Florida

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

News

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

News

Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

News
Pivot Energy will develop 41MW of community solar for low-income households in Colorado for Xcel Energy. Image: Pivot Energy.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including Pivot Energy developing a community solar portfolio in Colorado, Duke Energy energising its first PV asset in Florida, Engie NA to develop a solar-storage microgrid for Solano County and a 1GWac project in Arizona progressing.

Pivot Energy develops 41MW of community solar portfolio in Colorado

24 May 2022: US energy provider Pivot Energy has been selected by utility Xcel Energy to develop 41MW of community solar in Colorado.

The projects will give access to renewable energy for low-income households which have historically been left out of the energy transition.

Duke Energy energises its first solar power plant in Bay County, Florida

24 May 2022: US utility Duke Energy has energised its first utility-scale solar power plant in Bay County, Florida.

The now operational Sandy Creek Power Plant will bring 74.9MW of solar PV in the area and consists of about 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.

This is the first of eight solar plants to be built in the north of Florida, with Duke Energy Florida planning to bring more than 700MW online by the end of the year.

Engie NA to develop solar-storage microgrid for Solano County

24 May 2022: Renewables developer Engie North America has been selected to develop a US$41 million new energy infrastructure upgrade in Solano County, California.

The infrastructure will comprise of 3.4MW of solar PV, four sustainable microgrids and 1.9 MW / 7.6 MWh of battery energy storage with microgrid controls as well as other equipment, including electric vehicle chargers.

Almost 90% of the energy needs from the county will come from Engie’s installation, with the developer in charge of its operations and maintenance once completed.

ReVolve’s 1GWac solar-storage project moves forward after clearing BLM planning hurdle

24 May 2022: US developer ReVolve Renewable Power has cleared the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) planning for its 1GWac project in Arizona.

Located in the county of La Paz, the Bouse project comprises of solar PV and battery storage,

The right of way and variance land application for the Bouse project, located in La Paz county, was submitted in May 2021 and a cultural resource assessment of the lands is currently underway, with that expected to complete in Q3 2022.

ReVolve is expecting to complete the first phase of the interconnection study by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) early in Q4 2022.

arizona, california, colorado, community solar, duke energy, duke energy florida, engie north america, florida, microgrid, pivot energy, revolve renewable power, solar-storage projects, xcel energy

