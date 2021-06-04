Solar Media
News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

News

Solar procurement soars in PJM’s latest capacity auction

News
One of Inovateus Solar’s utility-scale projects. Image: Inovateus.

Tri Global Energy sells 150MW Indiana solar project

2 June 2021: Utility-scale renewables developer Tri Global Energy has sold two projects, one solar and one wind, to Leeward Renewable Energy as the latter builds out its own US footprint.

The two projects, which are based in Blackford County, Indiana, include a 200MW wind and 150MW solar park which were first planned by Tri Global in 2019. The power systems are expected to be able to supply 80,000 homes in the area and are due to come online in 2023, Tri Global said in a statement.

It is not the first time Leeward, owned by Canadian pension fund OMERS, has bought solar projects from Tri Global. The company bought its 400MW Honey Creek solar plant in April alongside another 180MW wind farm. The developer unveiled a plan to buy First Solar’s 10GW-strong US solar pipeline for US$261 million earlier this year, .

Andrew Flanagan, Leeward’s chief development officer, said the acquisition “is a great complement to Leeward’s growing portfolio of high-quality wind and solar assets.”

“Tri Global Energy is a great partner and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship in the future.”

Inovateus Solar releases 2020 Sustainability Report

3 June 2021: Inovateus, a solar developer focusing on utilities, municipalities, education, and commercial industries, has released its 2020 Sustainability Report, outlining recent sustainability milestones and policies the company must put in place in order to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its own business by 2025.

The solar developer recycled and repurposed roughly of 67.5 tons of wood, cardboard, metal, and plastic construction materials last year for use in its own installations, and has set a target of having at least 75% of its construction sites and subcontractors applying its own recycled construction practices. The company also recycled more than 100 solar modules last year.

Inovateus said in its report that it reached 500MW of total installed solar capacity by the end of last year, and hopes to pass the 1GW mark within the next four years.

In order to improve biodiversity within the local ecosystem, the company also planted 182.75 acres of pollinator-friendly ground cover around projects developed between 2019 and 2020, and has targeted having 50% of all projects developed with pollinator habitat by 2025.

Vice president of marketing and sustainability Tyler Kanczuzewski said: “Our second annual sustainability report shows that we can build and develop utility and large-scale solar projects sustainably and profitably.”

iSun names Daniel Dus utility-scale solar president

2 June 2021: Solar energy contractor iSun, formerly known as Peck, has appointed ex-Adani Solar executive Daniel Dus as president of the company’s utility-scale division.

Dus will took on his new role on 2 June, having previously worked as head of Adani Solar USA, and has worked in the renewables sector for roughly 15 years.

iSun entered the utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business last month by acquiring the intellectual property rights of solar company Oakwood Construction Services. The company’s products include solar canopies for EV charging as well as smart benches for urban areas.

Chief executive Jeffrey Peck said that Dus’ previous experience at Adani will help iSun to continue to expand its services to utility-scale solar energy and clean mobility projects.

“Having helped build multiple large national solar EPCs, we are confident that Daniel’s addition to our executive team will support our continued commitment to drive higher shareholder value through growth and profitability,” Peck said.

adani green energy, indiana, inovateus solar, isun, leeward renewable energy, tri global, usa solar

