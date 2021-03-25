Solar Media
News

US solar generation surges in January

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

LPKF hit by thin film solar customers delaying orders

How cleantech startups are opening the grid up to solar

Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

Slow solar rollout exacerbating grid supply concerns, French system operator RTE warns

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to focus on solar as part of global renewables push

UK solar activity ramps as Statkraft, EDF and Lightsource bp unveil projects

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

Lightsource bp to develop 191MW of solar projects in Pennsylvania

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

Image: IRENA.

Solar plants in the US produced 21.7% more electricity in January this year than they did in 2020, accounting for 2.4% of the country’s entire electricity mix.

That’s according to data released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which both showed a rapid scaling up of renewable energy’s contribution to the electricity mix at the start of the year.

The figures show that solar and wind are “on track to provide a quarter of the nation’s electrical generation and possibly a third of its capacity within the next five years”, said Ken Bossong, executive director of the non-profit trade association the Sun Day Campaign, which published its own analysis of the data this week.

The EIA’s Electric Power Monthly report reveals that small-scale and utility-scale PV systems’ electricity production rose 23.1% and 18.8% respectively for the first month of 2021. Including other green energy sources such as wind, biomass, geothermal and hydropower, renewables grew by 6.3% year on year, and made up just over a fifth (20.2%) of electricity production in the US in January, up from 19.6% in 2020.

FERC’s data, meanwhile, suggests that there is a “high probability” that solar capacity additions could grow by as much as 37,928MW within the next three years. That statistic will not come as much of a surprise to regular readers, given how recent analysis published by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Alliance and research group Wood Mackenzie revealed that 19.2GW of new solar was installed last year, with additions this year and in 2022 expected to top 20GW.

Wind and solar combined, FERC’s report said, are forecast to provide nearly four times (3.97%) as much new generating capacity as natural gas by 2024. The commission’s figures estimate that renewable energy capacity would account for more 28.3% of the US’ total power capacity by 2024, with wind and utility-scale solar accounting for a fifth (18.72%) of this.

The Sun Day campaign’s analysis suggests that renewables’ share in the power mix could be higher still, as FERC has been “regularly increasing” its renewable energy projections in monthly infrastructure reports. The campaign group found last month that solar PV power capacity installations outstripped that of natural gas last year, accounting for 29.7% of new additions.

Bossong said the strong growth of solar and wind shows “no sign of abating with the start of a new year.”

eia, federal energy regulatory commission, ferc, irena, sun day campaign, us solar

Read Next

Soltage forms partnership to deploy 450MW of distributed solar in US

March 23, 2021
Independent power producer (IPP) Soltage and investment manager Harrison Street have formed a partnership to invest US$250 million in the former’s solar and energy storage project development pipeline.

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

March 19, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced key decisions this week providing clarity and to solar developers within the US, and signalling state support further down the line.

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

March 18, 2021
Italy has signed the framework International Solar Alliance (ISA) agreement with India as the coalition’s new director general took office this week.

14.4TW of solar needed to cap global temperature rise at 1.5°C

March 18, 2021
The world’s solar power generation capacity will have to reach 14.4TW in the next 30 years to ensure that the global temperature does not rise above 1.5 degrees celsius this century.

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

March 16, 2021
US solar smashes quarterly deployment record as 8GWdc installed in Q4 2020.

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

March 4, 2021
US solar company Distributed Solar Development (DSD) has secured construction finance worth US$150 million from Rabobank to support its commercial and industrial (C&I) development pipeline.

