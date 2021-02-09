Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

By Edith Hancock
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

News

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

News

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

News

‘Huge potential’ for floating PV in Portugal’s next solar auction

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: IRENA

Renewables could make up 30% of the US’ energy capacity mix within the next four years, according to new analysis by the non-profit Sun Day Campaign.

Solar PV power capacity installations outstripped that of natural gas last year, according to new data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), accounting for close to a third (29.7%) of all new additions.

The FERC said in its latest monthly infrastructure report that more than 8.5GW of solar capacity was installed across the country last year, exceeding the additional 6,259MW generating capacity of natural gas. More wind power was installed last year than any other energy source, the federal agency said, with 13,626MW accounting for almost half (47.4%) of new capacity in 2020.

A handful of high-profile US solar projects were connected to the grid at the end of last year, including ENGIE’s 225MW Long Draw Solar Project in Borden County, Texas, and five solar plants operated by Florida Power & Light totalling 372.5MW. December saw a rebound in project completion across the country, following a year of supply chain disruption and construction delays brought on by COVID-19. More than 1.1GW (1,113MW) of new solar capacity was installed in December alone, according to the agency’s data, making it the second fastest-growing energy source in the US behind wind.

Although utility-scale solar capacity grew by 28.9% last year compared with 2019, it still accounts for just 4.32% of the nation’s energy mix, according to FERC, compared with 9.83% for wind and 44.3% for natural gas.

However, US President Joe Biden has signalled strong support for the renewables sector’s growth, signing an executive order last month instructing all federal agencies to procure “carbon pollution-free electricity” alongside zero-emission vehicles, as well as pause new leases for oil and natural gas projects on public lands and offshore waters. The Sun Day Campaign predicts that, with renewables making up just under a quarter (24.1%) of the US’ energy capacity mix today, they are “on track to reach – and likely exceed – 30% of the nation’s total generating capacity by 2025.”

Ken Bossong, the executive director of the Sun Day Campaign, noted that wind and solar combined exceed the generation capacity of nuclear power, which has a 8.6% share of the market.

Bossong said that wind and solar “dominated new capacity additions for yet another year, continuing the nearly unbroken pattern of the past half-decade.”

“Now, with a very supportive Biden Administration and Democratic majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, renewables are clearly on course to become the foundation of the nation’s electricity supply.”

FERC’s latest report predicts that an additional 58,629MW of both solar and wind capacity will be added to the grid by December 2023, taking a 27.9% share of the market. Bossong, however, believes this share “could, and probably will, be even higher”.

A statement from the Sun Day Campaign noted that FERC has regularly increased its renewable energy projections in its monthly infrastructure reports over the past few years. “FERC’s first such projection – provided in its March 2019 report,” the statement said, “forecast the addition of 36,608MW of wind and solar during the ensuing three years. In its most recent report, those forecasts had grown to 58,629MW of new solar and wind capacity by December 2023.”

energy transition, us energy mix, us solar capacity

Read Next

Fitch: Taiwan to install 20.4GW of solar and wind by 2030, offsetting coal shutdowns

January 29, 2021
More than 20GW of non-hydro capacity expected to come online in Taiwan by 2030, driven by solar installations and offshore wind.

New York announces 23 large-scale PV projects as part of governor’s clean energy drive

January 14, 2021
New York state will this year contract for 23 large-scale solar farms and one hydroelectric facility with a combined capacity of more than 2.2GW, as Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines efforts to spur on private investment in clean energy and drive job creation.

US independent power producers Novatus Energy and Southwest Generation merge

January 13, 2021
Independent power producers combine assets to create US-wide 4GW solar, wind and natural gas entity.

Washington state reveals rules to guide utilities to carbon-free generation by 2045

January 12, 2021
Utilities operating in the US state of Washington must eliminate coal-fired generation by the end of 2025 and source 100% of their electricity from renewable or non-carbon-emitting sources by 2045, according to new rules announced by regulators.

Utility Black Hills Energy plans 200MW PV project, 80% emissions reduction in Colorado

January 11, 2021
US utility Black Hills Energy will break ground on its first utility-scale solar project this year, as it announces plans to achieve an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its Colorado generation operations by 2030.

UK net zero roadmap calls for 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050

December 9, 2020
The UK should transition to zero carbon electricity generation by 2035 and have 85GW of installed solar capacity by 2050 if the country is to meet its net zero target, a landmark new report says.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021