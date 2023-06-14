Vaisala launches weather and solar irradiation measurement station

The weather station enables users to manage and control networks remotely. Image: Vaisala

Finnish environmental and industrial measurement firm Vaisala has launched a weather station to help enhance the performance of solar power plants.

The automatic weather station AWS810 Solar Edition was showcased at Intersolar 2023. According to the company, the station can measure global, diffuse and reflected solar irradiation, as well as other key weather parameters, including wind speed, wind direction, ambient and PV module temperature, precipitation, relative humidity and atmospheric pressure.

Moreover, Vaisala said the weather station boasts a self-diagnostic and network sensor monitoring function which enables users to manage and control networks remotely.

Additionally, the station leverages data to enhance its performance. Its built-in data validation can improve the data quality and maintenance efficiency, while (the optional analytics and insights )related to historical satellite-derived solar data, real-time lighting data and solar energy forecasts can offer insights into solar power plants’ life cycle.

It can connect with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and cloud-based asset management platforms.

“The monitoring and analytic capabilities combined with the modular design (can optimise) operations at any point in the solar power plant life cycle — from development, construction, and commissioning to operations and life cycle management,” said Davy Theophile, head of renewable energy at Vaisala.



He added: “(The product) empowers our customers to meet their greatest renewable energy challenges and cements our position as the trusted partner to help them navigate the quest to efficiently and sustainably fuel the planet.”