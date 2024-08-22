Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Vena Energy signs investment agreement for 550MW solar PV asset in the Philippines

By George Heynes
Projects, Companies, Markets & Finance
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

News

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

News

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

News

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

News

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

News

Vena Energy signs investment agreement for 550MW solar PV asset in the Philippines

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

Laser-assisted firing ‘biggest innovation’ in solar cell technology for two years

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Fraunhofer CSP to ‘protect’ European solar IP

News

Terrasmart launches hail stow feature to PeakYield tracker control software

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The agreement signed by representatives from both companies (above) will see Vena Energy and MGen jointly develop the project. Image: Vena Energy.

Singapore-headquartered renewable energy producer Vena Energy has signed an investment agreement with MGen Renewable Energy for a 550MW solar PV project in the Philippines.

The 550MW Bugallon solar PV project is located in Bugallon, Pangasinan, around 200km northwest of the country’s capital, Manila. Construction is expected to begin later this year, and operations are anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the project’s scoping report, the site will cover around 590 hectares of land and cost around US$565 million. It will be constructed by 3 Barracuda Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of Vena Energy.

Around 1,300,320 solar PV modules will be installed, and the project will also include a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS); however, the capacity of the battery storage system has not been disclosed.

Nitin Apte, CEO of Vena Energy, said the development of the solar PV project stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to “engineering a greener future for the Philippines”.

Manny Rubio, president of MGen Renewable Energy referenced the company’s target to achieve 1,500MW of renewable energy generation by 2030, with the Bugallon project a pivotal part of this.

“This investment not only brings MGen closer to our goal of achieving 1,500MW of attributable renewable energy by year 2030, but also deepens our partnership with like-minded organisations who believe a sustainable energy future is a collective responsibility of everyone,” Rubio said.

“We continue to bank on the shared vision of powering growth through renewable energy.”

MGen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Company, the publicly listed power company.

Green lane certificate awarded for solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

Earlier this month, the Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines granted a ‘green lane certificate’ for developing a solar-plus-storage project claimed to be the “world’s largest”. In doing so, this would enable the project to be developed at a faster rate.

The project in question is the Terra Solar project, which plans to pair 3,500MW of solar PV with a 4,500MWh BESS.

It should also be noted that Singaporean renewable energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) recently started commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon.

The Calabanga solar project, which NRE said was the first utility-scale solar power project in the Bicol Region, will deliver clean energy to the national grid, maintained by the state-owned National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

investment agreement, mgen, philippines, singapore, vena energy

Read Next

A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

August 21, 2024
Renewable energy developer Sun Cable has secured approval from the Australian government for the Australian element of its Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
A Meralco project in the Philippines.

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

August 14, 2024
The Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines has given a ‘green lane certificate’ for a 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project.
Cypark's hybrid floating project in Merchang.

Cypark and Trinasolar commission 100MW hybrid floating solar project in Malaysia

August 13, 2024
Cypark Resources Berhad has commissioned a 100MW hybrid project in its home state, which includes 35MW of floating solar capacity.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

August 7, 2024
Blueleaf Energy has reached financial close for a 200MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project, under development in Madhya Pradesh, India.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

July 16, 2024
Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval its Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector, set to unlock 20GW of solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

News

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

News

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024