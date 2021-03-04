Solar Media
Features

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance

Latest

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

Features

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

News

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

News

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

News

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

News

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

News

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

News

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog
In this exclusive recording from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, panellists from across the solar industry discuss the future of the solar industry, including points of discussion such as the threat of consolidation, the role O&G majors will play and the shifting landscape for grids and networks.

Moderated by EY’s Louise Shaw, panellists include:

  • João Cunha, chief operating officer & deputy CEO, Smartenergy;
  • David Díaz, Cfo, X-Elio;
  • Federico Giannandrea, partner & head of infrastructure, Foresight;
  • Joost Bergsma, managing partner / CEO, Glennmont Partners;
  • Michael Ebner, managing director, infrastructure, KGAL;
  • Craig Love, global head of structured finance, Lightsource bp, and;
  • Ivan Higueras, managing partner and co-founder, Gransolar Group.

This panel discussion originally took place during Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2021, which itself was held between 3 – 4 February 2021. The annual event, now in its seventh year, brings together the leading lights of Europe’s solar finance community. More details on the event can be found here.

grids, investment, lightsource bp, networks, sfie21, solar finance, solar finance investment europe

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

February 24, 2021
Microinverter supplier to use proceeds to repurchase notes due 2024 and 2025 as well as other corporate purposes

US solar sector asks Biden to end ‘punitive and ill-conceived’ bifacial tariffs

February 23, 2021
Dozens of chief executives in the renewable energy sector have demanded that US President Joe Biden repeal the tariff hike Donald Trump’s Administration placed on solar panel imports last year.
PV Tech Premium

How Texas solar helped meet winter storm challenges, and could go even further

February 18, 2021
Solar assets in Texas have continued to generate despite the weather, but policy remains a hurdle to them aiding the grid

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

February 17, 2021
Lightsource BP has brought its Italian development pipeline up to 1.2GW with the purchase of a 78MW project in Sicily.

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

February 16, 2021
India’s renewables sector will need to garner investments of around US$500 billion in order to meet its target of 450GW of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade.

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

February 15, 2021
Longroad Energy to acquire ~900MWdc of solar, with battery storage additions also to be considered.

