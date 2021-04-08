Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

REC Silicon was the first to announce it had terminated it supply chain partnership with Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners.” Image: REC Silicon

US-based high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power has insisted its plans to develop manufacturing capacity in the US remain on track despite the collapse of its strategic alliance with REC Silicon.

Violet Power claimed in a statement issued yesterday that it was in fact the party responsible for terminating the strategic alliance with REC Silicon in March 2021, countering a press release issued by the Norwegian-headquartered polysilicon producer.

Violet Power has since insisted that the collapse of the strategic alliance will “not affect in any way Violet Power’s plans for, or progress on, building out its manufacturing capacity in Moses Lake, Washington.”

The company still plans to start production of both IBC cells and modules at its existing 1.4GW facility in 2021 with product availability for the US market by the end of 2021.

Although Violet Power did not specifically detail the reasons behind its decision to terminate the partnership, the start-up said REC Silicon’s, “for a number of reasons related to REC’s actions that we view as inconsistent with those of a valuable and reliable partner.”