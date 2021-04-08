Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas, Europe

Latest

Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

News

Iberdrola creates JV with insurance firm to invest in 1GW of Spanish renewables

News

ACWA Power signs final agreements for 200MW PV project in Egypt

News

Norway sovereign wealth fund eyes renewables investments after debut deal

News

AES Corporation closes secures US$301 million debt facility for US community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. forms distribution deal with REC, iSun enters large-scale EPC market, Arctech tracker gets UL certification

News

Intersolar North America postponed until 2022

News

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

News

Facebook signs maiden floating solar deal

News

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener plans IPO

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
REC Silicon was the first to announce it had terminated it supply chain partnership with Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners.” Image: REC Silicon

US-based high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power has insisted its plans to develop manufacturing capacity in the US remain on track despite the collapse of its strategic alliance with REC Silicon.

Violet Power claimed in a statement issued yesterday that it was in fact the party responsible for terminating the strategic alliance with REC Silicon in March 2021, countering a press release issued by the Norwegian-headquartered polysilicon producer.

Violet Power has since insisted that the collapse of the strategic alliance will “not affect in any way Violet Power’s plans for, or progress on, building out its manufacturing capacity in Moses Lake, Washington.”

The company still plans to start production of both IBC cells and modules at its existing 1.4GW facility in 2021 with product availability for the US market by the end of 2021.

Although Violet Power did not specifically detail the reasons behind its decision to terminate the partnership, the start-up said REC Silicon’s, “for a number of reasons related to REC’s actions that we view as inconsistent with those of a valuable and reliable partner.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ibc solar cell, pv modules, rec silicon, violet power

Read Next

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

April 6, 2021
SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of a major change to initial manufacturing agreements.

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

April 6, 2021
Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has surprisingly terminated it supply chain partnership with US PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners”.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

March 24, 2021
China-based integrated monocrystalline PV manufacturer Solargiga Energy has warned that despite a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020, supply chain issues led to expected losses of around RMB215 million (US$33 million) for the year.
PV Tech Premium

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

March 23, 2021
PV Tech delves into the performance of the top five publicly-listed US residential solar installers – Tesla, Sunrun, SunPower, Vivint Solar and Sunnova – detailing how they grew their market share in 2020, how regionality affected installs last year, and what hurdles the sector can expect in 2021.

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

March 18, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is guiding a significant increase in PV module and energy storage shipments, resulting in full year 2021 revenue of between US$5.6 billion to US$6.0 billion, over 70% higher than revenue reported for 2020.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021