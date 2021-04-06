Solar Media
Current
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
News

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

By Mark Osborne
Americas, Europe

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

LONGi takes aim at green hydrogen market with new business unit

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

NextEnergy claims new UK solar farm record as subsidy-free portfolio completes

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has surprisingly terminated it supply chain partnership with US PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power. Image: REC Silicon.

Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has surprisingly terminated it supply chain partnership with US PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners”.

REC Silicon claimed that there had been a major change in the political support for solar energy in markets such as Europe and the US, with emphasis on supporting a complete indigenous supply chain within these markets to reduce the significant dependence on imported raw materials through to finished PV modules.

Within the 27 EU member countries, for example, green energy initiatives intended to meet already ratified EU climate change policies that include achieving 55% of energy consumption by 2030 from renewable energy resources, predominantly wind and solar will need to be supported.

The European Commission is expected to publish a report in June 2021 to provide consultation and guidance on how the EU will need to support the complete solar industry supply chain to achieve the lowest carbon footprint at competitive prices and investments to meet the 2030 targets.

The EU has major obstacles to overcome in re-establishing a complete solar industry supply chain, including polysilicon, ingot/wafers, solar cells and module assembly that meet low carbon requirements at cost competitive levels.

According to Norway-headquartered REC Solar, it “anticipates additional policy support for alternative supply chains and sustainably made solar materials and lower carbon solar panels, in the near term.”

How that differs from its agreement with Violet Solar is unclear as the partnership was intended to enable Violet Power to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility (cells and modules) that would be co-located with REC’s existing Moses Lake polysilicon plant, while investing in producing both n-type monocrystalline ingots and wafers for the US start-up.

REC Silicon also said it was working with the US-based Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance as a member, as it included “a group of established and proven solar companies [working] on various policy and communication initiatives to realize the growing opportunities for a sustainable solar supply chain [in the US].

However, the alliance only has two silicon-based PV manufacturers listed as members, Q CELLS (South Korean) and Meyer Burger (Switzerland).

At time of publication, Violet Solar had not issued a statement regarding REC Silicon’s decision to terminate the agreement.

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

April 6, 2021
Manufacturers of solar glass are expecting average selling prices to fall over the course of 2021 as more capacity comes onstream, but high prices last year helped send profits soaring.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

March 30, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has reported PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

March 22, 2021
Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects a net loss of at least US$891 million, its largest on record.
Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

March 19, 2021
Analysing the manufacturer's recent results disclosure, Mark Osborne details how Canadian Solar is falling behind its key rivals regarding its manufacturing expansions and shipments plans

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

March 17, 2021
Emergent wafer provider lands second poly supply deal this week as it eyes 50GW of 210mm large-size solar wafer capacity by 2023

