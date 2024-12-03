Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Voltalia appoints new CEO

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, People
Europe

Latest

Voltalia appoints new CEO

News

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

News

Tata Power commissions 431MW solar PV plant in India

News

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

Beyond the power plant: China’s ‘PV+’ innovation wave

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Robert Klein established Voltalia’s Brazilian business in 2006. Image: Voltalia

French IPP Voltalia has appointed a new CEO, Robert Klein, as former executive Sebastien Clerc steps down after 13 years.

The firm did not provide any business-related reason for the change.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Robert Klein established Voltalia’s Brazilian business in 2006 and has since taken responsibility for its South American and North African operations. He will assume the role from 1st January, 2025.

Klein said: “I am honoured by the mandate entrusted to me and I count on all the teams with the support of the Board of Directors to, together, lead Voltalia to new horizons.”

Voltalia posted increased turnovers in its financial results for the first half of 2024. It also recorded €15.7 million (US$17.4 million) in net losses for the period, which it attributed to the “seasonality” of the renewable energy market.

The firm’s total renewable energy capacity has almost doubled since 2021 to over 17GW, including projects at all stages of development and operations. 

In addition to its core European operations, North Africa and South America – Klein’s former business remit – have become significant areas of development for Voltalia. In May, the firm announced plans to build a 130MW PV plant in Tunisia, and in July it inked a framework agreement to build a 2.5GW solar and wind portfolio in Egypt.

The latter deal was signed with Egyptian engineering firm Taqa Arabia during the Egypt-EU Investment Conference held in late June. Reuters reported that the conference resulted in around €40 billion of deals signed between European firms and Egypt, centring on Egypt’s strategic location for renewable energy exports.

An October report from Rystad Energy found that potential interconnections between Europe and North Africa could support up to 24GW of new renewable energy capacity. North Africa has an abundance of land, wind and solar irradiance which could support increased electrification in Europe. Voltalia is one of a number of European firms to have invested in the region.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
ceo, europe, executive appointments, north africa, personnel, pv power plants, voltalia

Read Next

Image: AEMO.

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

December 3, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has said that the National Electricity Market (NEM) must introduce a new ‘emergency backstop’ mechanism to manage the impact rooftop solar PV can have on grid stability.
The project will become Tasmania's fourth largest electricity generator when operational in 2027. Image: TasRex.

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

December 2, 2024
Tasmania's first utility-scale solar PV project, the 288MW Northern Midlands Solar Farm, is set to be developed after the signing of an offtake agreement with state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania.
masdar

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

November 29, 2024
Masdar acquired 70% of Terna Energy’s outstanding shares at €20 per share, valuing the company at an enterprise value of €3.2 billion.
A Serbian solar project.

Serbia launches tender for 124.8MW of new solar capacity

November 29, 2024
Serbia has launched its second renewable energy auction, seeking 124.8MW of solar capacity alongside 300MW of wind capacity.
Overview of an utility-scale solar PV project from Gensol Solar Group

India to add 22.4GW solar capacity in 2024 – JMK Research

November 28, 2024
India installed around 13.2GW of new utility-scale solar capacity from January through September this year, a roughly 161% increase.
Sonnedix's Betierra portfolio in Spain.

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 28, 2024
Sonnedix has commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Spain, bringing its total renewable capacity in the country to over 1GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

News

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Upcoming Events

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.