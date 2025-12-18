Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

French renewables company Voltalia has started site preparation works on a 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage project in French Guiana, a French overseas territory in South America.
The hybrid project will be built in Sainte-Anne, in the west of French Guiana. The location was chosen strategically for its proximity to utility EDF’s substation at Carrefour Margot, from which it will connect to the grid.
The French renewables developer stated that site preparation work commenced at the end of July this year, prior to this week’s official announcement, while commissioning is expected to take place in 2028.
On top of the solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS), the project will also feature 7MW of biofuel generator backup, to be used “solely in extreme emergency situations to support the grid,” Voltalia said.
The company previously commissioned a 5MW/10.6MWh BESS installation and 5MW solar PV plant in French Guiana in 2023, expanding an existing renewable energy facility’s power generation capacity to 19MW and its storage capacity to 27MWh.
This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.