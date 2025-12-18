Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The French renewables developer stated that site preparation work commenced at the end of July this year, prior to this week’s official announcement, while commissioning is expected to take place in 2028.

On top of the solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS), the project will also feature 7MW of biofuel generator backup, to be used “solely in extreme emergency situations to support the grid,” Voltalia said.

The company previously commissioned a 5MW/10.6MWh BESS installation and 5MW solar PV plant in French Guiana in 2023, expanding an existing renewable energy facility’s power generation capacity to 19MW and its storage capacity to 27MWh.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.