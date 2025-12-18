Subscribe To Premium
Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

By Andy Colthorpe
December 18, 2025
PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

Voltalia had previously commissioned a 5MW solar PV and 5MW/10MWh BESS plant in the region in 2023. Image: Voltalia/YouTube.

French renewables company Voltalia has started site preparation works on a 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage project in French Guiana, a French overseas territory in South America.

The hybrid project will be built in Sainte-Anne, in the west of French Guiana. The location was chosen strategically for its proximity to utility EDF’s substation at Carrefour Margot, from which it will connect to the grid.

The French renewables developer stated that site preparation work commenced at the end of July this year, prior to this week’s official announcement, while commissioning is expected to take place in 2028.

On top of the solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS), the project will also feature 7MW of biofuel generator backup, to be used “solely in extreme emergency situations to support the grid,” Voltalia said.

The company previously commissioned a 5MW/10.6MWh BESS installation and 5MW solar PV plant in French Guiana in 2023, expanding an existing renewable energy facility’s power generation capacity to 19MW and its storage capacity to 27MWh.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

