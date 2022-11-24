Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

By Will Norman
Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

News

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

News

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 300MWp solar project in France by Neoen. Image: Neoen.

France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group.

The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub.

Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in 2025, scaling up to the full capacity of the agreement by 2027. The company said that this represents the largest power purchase agreement ever signed in France, forecast to generate around 500GWh of power annually.

Renault has committed to net zero carbon emissions at its ElectriCity facilities in France by 2025, Europe by 2030 and globally by 2050.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia said: “Voltalia is proud to be a privileged partner in this new phase of Renault Group’s Climate Plan and to actively contribute to its goal of net zero carbon for the plants of the ElectriCity hub. We are delighted with this major partnership and it illustrates our ability to be a key player in green electricity solutions in France.”

In September Voltalia said that it expects to reach its goal of 2.4GW capacity, either operational or under construction, by the end of 2022, a year before scheduled. In April, it acquired fellow French agrisolar installer Cap Sud for US$5.5 million through its subsidiary Helexia.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
europe, france, ppa, solar pv, voltalia

Read Next

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

November 24, 2022
Solar developer ib vogt has started the construction on a 149MWp solar PV plant located in the province of Zamora, Spain.

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

November 24, 2022
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

November 24, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

November 23, 2022
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells.

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

November 23, 2022
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

November 23, 2022
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022