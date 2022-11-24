Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

A 300MWp solar project in France by Neoen. Image: Neoen.

France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group.

The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub.

Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in 2025, scaling up to the full capacity of the agreement by 2027. The company said that this represents the largest power purchase agreement ever signed in France, forecast to generate around 500GWh of power annually.

Renault has committed to net zero carbon emissions at its ElectriCity facilities in France by 2025, Europe by 2030 and globally by 2050.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia said: “Voltalia is proud to be a privileged partner in this new phase of Renault Group’s Climate Plan and to actively contribute to its goal of net zero carbon for the plants of the ElectriCity hub. We are delighted with this major partnership and it illustrates our ability to be a key player in green electricity solutions in France.”

In September Voltalia said that it expects to reach its goal of 2.4GW capacity, either operational or under construction, by the end of 2022, a year before scheduled. In April, it acquired fellow French agrisolar installer Cap Sud for US$5.5 million through its subsidiary Helexia.