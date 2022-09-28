Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Americas, Europe

Latest

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

News

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

News

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Product Reviews

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The bulk of Voltalia’s renewable projects under construction are from solar PV with 800MW of capacity. Image: Flickr.

Renewables company Voltalia expects to achieve 2.6GW of renewables in operation or under construction in 2022, a year ahead of schedule.

During the first half of 2022, the French company reached 1.4GW of renewables in operation, with a further 900MW currently under construction, representing a 57% year-on-year increase from H1 2021, which had a combined 1.5GW of capacity target. The remaining 200MW – to achieve its 2.6GW target for 2023 ahead of schedule – would be launched by the end of the year.

Revenues for H1 2022 were up 42% year-on-year to €214.3 million (US$204.75 million), despite a decrease in energy production from 1.6TWh to 1.3TWh. This was offset by the effects of plants commissioned in H1 2022, mainly the SSM1-2 solar plants in Brazil, as well as its renewables subsidiary Helexia’s “strong momentum”.

While solar installed capacity (400MW) is nearly half of installed wind power (800MW) as of 30 June 2022, the bulk of projects under construction are solar PV, Voltalia said.

The company has projects under construction in France, in Albania with 140MW awarded in a tender, in the UK with 90MW awarded through the Contracts for Difference (CfD), Portugal, 580MW+ utility-scale projects in Brazil, Italy and Spain. More than 800MW of solar PV projects are currently under construction between Voltalia and Helexia.

Furthermore, the company recently signed a 30MW solar PV corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with retail company Leroy Merlin, which is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Future growth is expected to be fueled with further expansion of its PPA portfolio, which has increased by 464MW since January.

Voltalia’s portfolio of projects under development, intended to be retained or sold with construction and maintenance services, grew to 13.6GW as of 30 June 2022, up 27% on 30 June 2021, with solar PV taking 66% of the share.

With 42% of share, Latin America is the renewables’ largest market, followed closely by Europe with 39% and the remaining 19% located in Africa.

Voltalia has reiterated its normalised EBITDA target of €275-300 million for 2023 and will announce its targets post-2023 after the Q3 2022 results.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
albania, brazil, company results, financial results, helexia, ppa, renewable target, voltalia

Read Next

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

September 23, 2022
Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity added last year, with 182GW deployed, a 25% increase on 2020, according to a report from BloombergNEF (BNEF).

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

September 15, 2022
US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

September 13, 2022
Powertis, the project development division of Soltec Power Holdings, has connected a 112.5MW solar PV project in Brazil, the company’s first in the country.

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

September 9, 2022
Japan’s 13th solar auctions have been heavily undersubscribed as developers struggle with land availability, support levels and familiarity with power market access, according to Shulman Advisory, a Tokyo-based renewables analyst agency.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022