Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

Earlier this year a revision of Europe’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive came into force, setting new standards for decarbonisation of the built environment. Dr Silke Krawietz looks at how the updated policy could drive a step-change in the deployment of building-integrated PV.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Imagine a cityscape where every building isn’t just a structure, but a silent powerhouse, harvesting clean energy from the sun, integrated into a biophilic urban context. This isn’t a scene from a futuristic film; it’s the exciting reality of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), which could transform our urban landscapes and approach to sustainable living, thanks to the EU’s revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).
In the face of global climate change and the pressing need for sustainable development, BIPV emerges as a crucial technological solution. By enabling buildings to generate renewable energy, BIPV plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change impacts. Moreover, BIPV enhances energy independence and security, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and bolstering the resilience of urban energy systems.
BIPV can be considered a triple win for climate, economy, and aesthetics. Firstly, it is a climate champion and energy innovator. As buildings constitute an astonishing 40% of global energy usage, transforming structures into power generators could significantly reduce carbon emissions.
Secondly, as an economic powerhouse, BIPV technology integrates PV modules into building components, effectively reducing construction costs by substituting building elements with photovoltaic modules while generating clean energy. BIPV offers substantial long-term economic benefits, including significant energy savings and increased property values.
As to aesthetics and architectural innovation, contemporary BIPV solutions have revolutionised solar technology, offering aesthetically pleasing, customisable options. These systems seamlessly integrate into building designs, transforming structures into energy-generating marvels.
On-site renewable generation, particularly BIPV, is set for a significant boost under the updated EPBD, which came into force on 28 May, replacing the 2010 directive. This new legislation underpins all the advantages of BIPV, paving the way for large-scale application in the near future. Moreover, it adds value to real-estate assets alongside other sustainability features, making it an attractive proposition for developers, investors and policymakers alike.
Impacts of the revised EPBD
The revised EPBD sets Europe on course for a fully decarbonised building stock by 2050. It encourages innovation across member states, focusing on the worst performing buildings, whilst allowing flexibility to account for regional differences. Importantly, it does not mandate renovations for individual homeowners.
The framework addresses residential and non-residential buildings separately. For residential buildings, each member state will aim to reduce average primary energy use by 16% by 2030 and 20-22% by 2035, with at least 55% of this reduction coming from worst-performing buildings. For non-residential buildings, minimum energy performance standards will be introduced gradually, targeting the 16% worst-performing buildings by 2030 and 26% by 2033.
Zero-emission buildings will become the new standard for new construction. All new buildings must have zero on-site emissions from fossil fuels by 2030 and public buildings must meet this target by 2028.
The EPBD strengthens the renovation framework by introducing EU-wide ‘Building Renovation Passport’ schemes and enhancing tenant protections. It also mandates national Building Renovation Plans to outline strategies for decarbonising building stock and addressing barriers.
These plans, to be submitted as part of the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP) process, will follow a common template for improved comparability. The first draft is due by December 2025, reflecting the urgency to scale up building renovation based on robust national strategies.
The transition to zero-emission buildings is a cornerstone of the EPBD 2024. BIPV systems align perfectly with this goal by providing on-site renewable energy generation. This not only supports grid flexibility through decentralised energy production but also contributes significantly to the overall energy grid supply by integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar power directly into building designs.
The very small amount of energy still required for zero-emission buildings will be covered by energy from on-site and nearby renewable sources, ensuring compliance with the EU’s climate neutrality goals for 2050. The integration of BIPV within urban settings not only meets regulatory requirements but also offers untapped opportunities for aesthetic and sustainable design.
Making buildings ‘solar-ready’ Besides backing the shift away from fossil fuel heating in buildings, the updated directive introduces a specific rule for all new buildings to be ‘solar-ready’. This means they must be able to support the addition of rooftop solar panels or thermal systems later on without costly structural changes. Member states should also ensure suitable solar installations are deployed on large existing public buildings and non-residential buildings undergoing major renovations or requiring permits, as well as on new roofed car parks.
Moreover, in zero-emission buildings, where technically and economically feasible, 100% of the yearly primary energy use must be covered by on-site renewable energy, nearby sources, renewable energy communities, efficient district heating and cooling systems or carbon-free sources. These measures aim to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in the built environment.
Therefore, BIPV systems play a pivotal role in achieving the objectives set out in the revised EPBD for 2024. By contributing to energy efficiency and facilitating the transition to zero-emission buildings, BIPV systems support broader sustainability and climate goals. These systems lower a building’s energy consumption by generating power on-site.
This is important for buildings that need to meet the energy requirements, as incorporating BIPV can enhance their energy efficiency. The use of BIPV aligns with the recast 2024 EPBD’s goal of reducing primary energy consumption in buildings, which is expected to decrease by 16% for residential buildings by 2030, together with the on-site renewable energy generation.
A crucial aspect of successful BIPV implementation involves incorporating photovoltaic materials into elements such as roofs, facades and windows. These components serve dual purposes: they are integral parts of the building envelope and act as power sources. This dual functionality not only aids in energy generation but also enhances the building’s visual and structural appeal.
Innovations in BIPV technology
BIPV systems are uniquely positioned to meet the stringent requirements of the recast EPBD 2024 by integrating renewable energy solutions directly into buildings. This integration not only helps achieve zero-emission standards but also promotes a sustainable real estate market.
The directive encourages the adoption of BIPV in both new constructions and renovations, aiming to boost energy performance and foster an environmentally friendly building sector. With the EPBD’s new revision, there is a clear pathway for BIPV technologies to contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of the building sector, offering substantial opportunities for growth and innovation.
Technological advancements in BIPV are set to expand its applications and efficiency. Innovations such as transparent solar panels and improved energy storage systems enhance the aesthetic and functional value of buildings. These advancements not only increase the energy production capabilities of BIPV systems but also ensure that they are an attractive option for architects and designers focusing on sustainable and visually appealing building designs.
The future of BIPV under the EPBD framework looks promising, with the directive serving as a catalyst for widespread adoption and innovation. As BIPV technologies continue to evolve, their integration into urban settings is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting European and international climate goals, demonstrating the untapped potential of BIPV in the global push for sustainable urban development.
The revised EPBD 2024 not only aims to reduce energy consumption and emissions but also promotes a healthier, more sustainable built environment. This aligns with the broader European and international goals for climate neutrality and provides a robust framework for the future of urban development.
Achieving net-zero ambitions
The role of BIPV in achieving net-zero ambitions is also about leveraging urban spaces efficiently. Rooftops, facades and other built surfaces offer untapped potential for renewable energy generation. By maximising these spaces, cities can significantly increase their renewable energy capacity, making a substantial contribution to their net-zero targets.
Cities such as San Francisco and Munich, known for their stringent building codes and focus on renewable energy, have become hubs for BIPV manufacturing, reflecting the growing synergy between technological innovation and urban architectural requirements.
The following case studies illustrate that the future trajectory of buildings involves a shift from passive consumers to active producers of essential resources. This evolution is driven by sustainability imperatives that balance nature and technology, showcasing buildings as focal points in the roadmap for energy transition. This approach helps shift public perception towards embracing climate change solutions.
The Edge: one of the world’s most sustainable buildings
The Edge, located in Amsterdam, exemplifies sustainable architecture and renewable energy integration. Designed by PLP Architecture, this innovative workspace has been declared one of the world’s most efficient and sustainable buildings.
The Edge showcases the potential of BIPV technology. Its glass façade and extensive solar panel array generate clean energy whilst making a striking visual statement. At the core of The Edge’s design is a deep commitment to environmental responsibility and energy efficiency. The building’s architects and engineers have meticulously integrated cutting-edge solar technology, smart building systems and other energy-saving features to create a workspace that sets new standards for sustainability and environmental stewardship.
The building’s orientation maximises sunlight utilisation. Over 28,000 high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar panels are seamlessly integrated into the south-facing façade and roof, optimising energy production whilst maintaining aesthetic appeal. Strategically placed and integrated solar panels cover a significant portion of the building’s facade and roof.
The Edge employs geothermal energy, heat recovery and smart systems for efficient heating, cooling and lighting. These features ensure a comfortable workspace whilst reducing carbon emissions.
The project’s success has inspired global conversations about BIPV integration in sustainable urban development, influencing architects, developers and policymakers worldwide. The building serves as an inspiration for future sustainable urban development projects all over the world.
The Edge’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the building itself, as it has had a positive impact on the surrounding environment and the local community. By generating a significant amount of renewable energy on-site, The Edge has helped to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the Amsterdam metropolitan area, contributing to the city’s broader sustainability goals.
In light of the revised EPBD 2024 regulation, The Edge can serve as an inspiring example of the transformative power of BIPV integration and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead [1].
Copenhagen International School’s extensive use of BIPV
The Copenhagen International School (CIS) is located at the harbour in the new sustainable district Nordhavn. Sustainability is integral to the identity and operations of the CIS [2].
Designed by C.F. Møller Architects, the school is notable for its extensive use of BIPV. Sustainability is a core aspect of the school’s design. The building is a low-energy structure that aligns with the Danish AktivHus labelling system, promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.
The project features a facade covered with 12,000 photovoltaic panels, making it one of the largest BIPV installations in Europe. The solar panels cover an area of 6,048 square meters and supply more than half of the school’s annual electricity consumption. This innovative design not only supports the institution’s energy requirements but also serves as a practical educational resource for students to explore renewable energy and sustainability concepts.
The PV modules employ a uniquely designed technology developed by the Swiss research institute EPFL. They achieve their distinctive sea-green colour through a process of light interference, avoiding the use of pigments and maintaining high energy efficiency. This innovative façade demonstrates cutting-edge sustainable design, merging architectural aesthetics with practical renewable energy solutions for urban environments.
The building’s design incorporates numerous other energy-efficient features, such as advanced insulation and smart lighting systems, which minimise energy consumption and reduce the school’s carbon footprint. Two rooftop greenhouses enhance biodiversity and serve as interactive learning environments for horticulture and environmental science.
The Treurenberg building deploys BIPV on the penthouse level
Assar Architects’ Treurenberg building in Brussels showcases innovative BIPV technology on its striking penthouse level. This cutting-edge design seamlessly blends sustainable energy production with architectural aesthetics.
The BIPV system, integrated into the building’s penthouse envelope, harnesses solar power while maintaining the structure’s visual appeal. This harmonious fusion of form and function not only enhances the building’s energy efficiency but also sets a new standard for sustainable urban architecture. The Treurenberg project exemplifies how BIPV can be elegantly incorporated into high-end commercial buildings, paving the way for future green developments in city centres.
As the case studies showcase, implementing BIPV in compliance with the EPBD 2024 involves a multifaceted approach that includes technical innovation, aesthetic integration and a deep understanding of both historical and modern building standards. As BIPV technologies evolve, their role in urban development is set to expand, marking a significant step towards achieving European and international climate goals.
A paradigm shift
It’s time for a paradigm shift in how we approach building design and energy generation. BIPV isn’t just about technology—it’s about reimagining our cities as clean, green, energy-generating ecosystems.
Through the lens of the revised EPBD, the transformative potential of BIPV in contributing not only to the decarbonisation of the building sector but also in paving the way for innovative real-estate market solutions is clear. The directive serves as a catalyst, merging technological innovations with sustainability goals, emphasising BIPV’s role in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and ultimately supporting European and international climate objectives.
These shifts underscore the untapped opportunities that BIPV presents, not just in terms of energy generation but also in transforming urban aesthetics, making it a cornerstone for future sustainable design and construction practices.
Moreover, the intertwining of BIPV with biophilic design principles illustrates a forward-thinking approach that transcends conventional energy solutions, offering a dual benefit of well-being and climate neutrality. This alignment spotlights the unique possibilities for BIPV applications across cities and buildings, heralding a new era where sustainable development and architectural innovation converge.
Fostering collaboration among stakeholders—investors, architects, designers, and BIPV companies—can unlock these opportunities at a larger scale, thereby redefining the landscape of urban development.
In doing so, we not only strive to achieve compliance with the revised EPBD 2024 mandates but also contribute to a broader, more ambitious goal of designing cities and structures that embody the essence of sustainability, well-being, and aesthetic improvements, all while charting a path towards meeting and surpassing European and international climate targets.
References
[1] https://edge.tech/buildings/the-edge
[2] https://integratedpv.eurac.edu/en/case-studies/copenhageninternational-school.html
Author
Dr. Arch. Silke A. Krawietz (RIBA, ARB), an architect with a PhD from TU Darmstadt and specialised in biophilic design and building-integrated photovoltaics, leads SETA Network (seta-network.com), a strategy and foresight consultancy merging environment, technology and architecture. Dr. Krawietz, a member of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, has taught at prestigious universities and collaborated with the European Commission and the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT). Dr. Krawietz’s innovative approach harnesses nature’s power, driving sustainable urban development through visionary biophilic design solutions.